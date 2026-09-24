Spotted: Blair Waldorf and Lily van der Woodsen having the most unlikely run-in. And not on the streets of the Upper East Side—instead, in the front row of Milan Fashion Week.

Gossip Girl alums Leighton Meester and Kelly Rutherford were seated next to each other at the Max Mara spring 2027 runway show on Thursday, making for a delightfully unexpected rendez-vous. In fact, the stars were dressed vaguely reminiscent of their on-screen counterparts. Meester wore a sequined skirt with a gradient green-to-black palette that draped in a column silhouette. It featured a waist-cinching statement band, into which she tucked a tie-up white blouse. The glistening ensemble, with an office-ready finish, would surely be approved by the prep-loving Queen B.

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Next to her, a trenchcoat-clad Rutherford stuck to a stark all-black palette, wearing a knee-length jacket and geometric sunglasses. Forever a fan of a statement bag—Rutherford famously filmed with her own Birkins and Kellys in Gossip Girl—she accessorized a burgundy Max Mara purse for a satisfying pop of color. In all its pared-back polish, it’s something S’s mom would likely wear, making the reunion all the more nostalgic.

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To refresh your memory, Gossip Girl—which ran from 2007 to 2012—ended with Blair as a high-powered fashion executive at Waldorf Designs, and Lily continuing her luxury socialite lifestyle in the Upper East Side. After some rocky teen years, the two maintain an amicable relationship within Manhattan’s well-connected social circles.

It’s not the first time Gossip Girl actors have reunited at fashion-industry events. Earlier this year, Meester met up with Chace Crawford (who plays Nate Archibald) at a dinner for Italian label Falconeri in Los Angeles. And back in March of 2025, Meester and Rutherford were photographed together at Elie Saab’s runway show in Paris.

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Perhaps being front-row seatmates will become a new tradition for the pair. When might their next reunion be? That’s one secret they’ll never tell.