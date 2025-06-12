Leighton Meester Gives Spring Florals a Red Carpet Makeover

Spotted: Queen B heading to Queen V’s 1870s England? Well, not quite, but Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester is joining the second season of AppleTV+’s The Buccaneers, and she celebrated last night in an absolute bouquet of a dress.

Meester attended The Buccaneers season two premiere in New York wearing an artful and unexpected twist on spring dressing. The actor slipped into a bridal white Giambattista Valli dress that reimagined florals not through the usual colorful prints, but via delicate 3D appliqués. The standout piece, from the Italian label’s spring 2025 collection, featured intricate rosette details tracing the neckline and straps. The skirt, meanwhile, dazzled with strands of fringe that were made for movement and a little drama.

The bottom half of the dress was marked by a cascade of sheer, petal-like strips that shifted with Meester’s every step. It was an elevated, romantic way to do florals for the spring and summer months, which, if worn the wrong way, can border on overly cliché.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Meester wisely let the Giambattista Valli piece be the focus here. With minimal accessories, natural glam, and soft waves worn in her hair, she allowed the dress’s texture to really shine through. To finish, the actor brought one last experimental touch in the form of clear sling-back heels. Her icy shoes paired well with the airy spirit of her dress.

When it comes to spring fashion, there’s perhaps no trend more enduring than florals. But, given that Meester’s dress was entirely monochrome, she approached the look differently here. In a season when flower patterns can become too literal, her choice felt sophisticated and entirely modern. It was a chic reminder that florals for spring can still be groundbreaking when worn right.