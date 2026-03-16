With a Mustache & Alaïa, Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti Were the Oscars’ Most Retro Chic Couple

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner weren’t the only couple turning the 2026 Oscars ceremony into date night last night. Leonardo DiCaprio, who, like Chalamet, was nominated for Best Actor, and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti also made a rare red carpet appearance together.

Like Chalamet and Jenner, DiCaprio and Ceretti arrived separately before eventually linking up inside the ceremony—an occasion that marked their awards show debut. The One Battle After Another star looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo by Dior. But it was his new mustache that really got everyone talking. Paired with his signature clean-shaven look, the unexpected handlebar felt like a sharp departure from his usual red carpet grooming. (In a turn of events, the famously mustachioed Pedro Pascal showed up clean-shaven.)

Could the military-style mustache be a nod to the fuzz he sports as Bob Ferguson in OBAA? Sure—but we doubt DiCaprio saved his first foray into method dressing for film’s biggest night. More likely, DiCaprio’s burst of facial hair has to do with his upcoming role in the Martin Scorsese film What Happens at Night, in which he's co-starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence. Recent photos from the set have shown the actor sporting the vintage ‘stache.

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Although the couple were spotted by cameras inside the Dolby Theater—seated next to DiCaprio’s OBAA co-star Teyana Taylor—it was the model’s appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar party that really allowed for a full-look at her Alaïa outfit. Ceretti wore a fitted maxi dress in burgundy, complete with a square neckline and an oval top layer emerging from the bust. The model polished the look with a slicked-back bun, glowing skin, and jewelry by Moussaieff.

Whether it was the mustache or the Alaïa, one thing was clear: DiCaprio and Ceretti know how to make an Oscars couple debut count.