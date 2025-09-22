It’s trench coat weather, but don’t expect Lila Moss to bundle up from top-to-bottom. Instead, she’s flipping tradition on its head, co-signing a version of the outerwear classic that’s so cropped, it barely qualifies as outerwear at all.

On the closing night of London Fashion Week, September 22, Moss arrived at Burberry’s spring 2026 runway show in a daring reinterpretation of the British heritage label’s most iconic silhouette. The model wore a hyper-abbreviated khaki number that, to the naked eye, looked to be about one-eighth of the length of its full-bodied predecessor. The micro piece came complete with the house’s signature flap closure, sharp lapels, and a pair of tortoiseshell buttons—but otherwise, it was trench by name only. Moss styled the poncho-meets-bolero jacket hybrid with a fitted LBD that featured a faint Burberry check print throughout.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

As the daughter of Kate Moss—and no stranger to a model off-duty moment in her own right—Lila finished the look in peak ’90s style. She slipped into a pair of sheer black tights worn with tartan-print heels, all while sporting glowing skin and her signature blonde tresses in a tousled style.

It’s common fashion knowledge that Burberry’s trench coat is by far and away their most recognizable piece. First designed as military protection for British soldiers during World War I, the garment has since transformed into a timeless fall staple that’s able to be dressed up and down with ease. And the label’s current designer, Daniel Lee, has made it a mission to reinterpret the silhouette since he took over the brand in 2022. He’s shown the double-breasted coat in unexpected fabrics like leather and shearling, decked it out with bold prints and pailettes, and, of course, cropped it into oblivion à la Moss’s look.

A trench coat this short may offer little protection against the chill, but it makes for one daring fall fashion statement.