Looking for your next after-dark look? Let Brit chicks Lila Moss and Iris Law lead by example. Last night, the models attended a late-night bash on the first evening of London Fashion Week in mini dresses that blurred the line between undone and ultra-polished.

Both Moss and Law stepped out to photographer Mert Alas’s Seventy One Gin opening party at the Chiltern Firehouse, which drew guests like Madonna, Central Cee, Ellie Goulding, and Paloma Elsesser. Moss, long a proponent of naked dressing for nights out (much like her mom, Kate), opted for all-black. The model wore a satin slip dress with lace trim along the hemline and bust. She gave it some edge by layering an oversize leather coat over the top and opted for strappy sandal heels by Saint Laurent.

SplashNews.com

And while Law also slipped into a mini dress, her pick was the main attraction as opposed to Moss’s, which served more as a part to a whole. Law went the vintage route with her look, wearing an archival Jean Paul Gaultier number from the spring 2004 season. It featured ruching down the center and sides and sheer inserts along both straps. The garment was originally designed as a blouse, but Law turned it into the ideal micro-mini to dance the night away in.

Raw Image

Despite their varying approaches—Moss in new season Saint Laurent, Law in archival JPG—there’s clear similarities in their looks. They both went for dresses in dark, moody color palettes and coordinating open-toe heels. Hair and makeup were kept minimal and fresh-faced—they both had just walked the runway for H&M’s LFW takeover. And accessories were kept to a minimum aside from a few bracelets here and some dainty earrings there.

Turns out, all it takes is a little lace, leather, and late-’90s energy to have the perfect night out.