There are a few markers of a truly good rom-com: satisfying banter, saccharine shenanigans, and glamorous outfits that stand the test of time. Lili Reinhart is focused on the latter. The actor is entering the rom-com canon with The Love Hypothesis, and to celebrate her new movie, she is honoring the leading ladies that came before her.

The Love Hypothesis, based on the best-selling novel by Ali Hazelwood, follows Stanford University PhD candidate Olive Smith (Reinhart) as she enters a fake relationship with a standoffish professor. Antics, of course, ensue. To promote the film—which begins streaming on Prime Video on September 23—Reinhart has been working with stylist Ib Abdel Nasser to harken back to the genre’s golden era with a series of niche references and runway pulls.

On September 17, the star strolled through New York City, evoking Jennifer Garner’s 13 Going on 30 protagonist in a lacy Fleur du Mal slip and a polka dot trench. The coat, with its sharp lapels and chocolate-brown piping, famously comes into the movie when Jenna Rink wakes up in a 30-year-old body and hurriedly leaves her apartment without changing out of lingerie. Designed specially by Nanette Lepore, it’s become synonymous with the film’s flirty aesthetic, and it was loaned to Reinhart for the photo-op.

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That same day, Reinhart appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a dress from Emanuel Ungar’s ’90s archives. With its scoop neckline and criss-cross thin straps, the silhouette adhered to the decade’s minimalism, while the mix of bold patterns and sheer layers exuded romantic early-aughts playfulness.

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Less than 24 hours prior, Reinhart dipped into iconic archives again for the New York City premiere in a pastel confection from Ellie Saab’s spring 2004 couture collection. With gauzy draping, mint green floral appliqués, and a trailing train, the ensemble exuded early-aughts effervescence. Fans quickly pointed out the similarities to Brittany Murphy’s Blumarine dress in Uptown Girls.

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The star turned back the clock yet again on September 9 when she wore a color-blocking gown from Emanuel Ungaro, this time from the brand’s spring 2001 collection designed by Giambattista Valli, who served as creative director from 1998 to 2004. Adorned with teal petal motifs and dripping beaded tassels, the gown had a Y2K mermaid-like finish.

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While the archival pulls are impressive, Reinhart has also been wearing recent releases—as was the case with her Tory Burch dress last week. Originally created for 2025’s Hollywood-themed “Vogue World” event, the deep green gown featured elaborate ruching and knot detailing, doubling as a callback to Keira Knightley’s emerald frock in 2007’s Atonement.

Her references went a few centuries deeper on September 8, when she paid homage to Drew Barrymore in 1998’s period adaptation Ever After: A Cinderella Story. Her custom Rodarte gown—based on the original costume by Jenny Beavan—was complete with an empire waist, crystal embellishments, and sheer sleeves that brought her world-building back to the Renaissance era.

Perhaps her most viral tribute came on September 6, when the actor donned a version of the butter-yellow design Kate Hudson wore in 2003’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. While the original was custom-made by Carolina Herrera in collaboration with costume designer Karen Patch, Reinhart’s stylist Abdel Nasser sourced an aughts-era replica from Caché.

For a screening of the film in Brazil on September 2, Reinhart leaned into the versatility of rom-com dressing with two decidedly distinct vintage gowns. At a daytime appearance, she wore a turquoise two-piece covered in bright butterflies, also from Giambattista Valli’s stint at Emanuel Ungaro. Switching gears for an evening event, she chose something more luxe: an archival Robert Cavalli dress with gilded beading and a sweeping halter silhouette.

Red carpets aside, Reinhart has also brought her ’00s-inspired method dressing to everyday sidewalk outings. On August 27, she kicked off the press tour in true early aughts fashion—with a posed paparazzi walk.

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For a heavily photographed stroll around Los Angeles, Reinhart wore a miniskirt set from Leo Lin’s resort 2027 collection, festooned with floral embellishments. She topped it with a shrunken pink cardigan, reminiscent of Regina George ruling the mall in Mean Girls.

Sartorially speaking, Reinhart has firmly found herself in the realm of rom-com royalty.