Lily-Rose Depp Puts a Geek Chic Twist on Sheer Dressing

Pantsless fashion girls will concur that tights are the new pants. This weekend, however, Lily-Rose Depp made the case that mastering the no pants look is as simple as lots of nylon fabric, a sheer LBD, and a curveball print fit for a high fashion harlequin.

Depp shared snaps to Instagram from a recent trip to Tokyo with her girlfriend 070Shake. The actress fashioned a pair of multi-color stockings that featured a bold blue and red color way into a pair of geek chic pants. Up top, she sported a sheer LBD that finished off just below her waist. Depp paired the dress with a gold cross necklace, tousled waves, and black nail polish. For footwear, the actress went with a simple pair of almond-toe kitten heels. With plenty of sheer, tights as pants, and rounded shoes, Depp checked off three trends in one go. But yet, she managed to make it all feel completely unique to her signature style.

No pants fashion has been everywhere from the runways (we have Miuccia Prada to thank for that) to the red carpet, but Depp’s version takes an approach that only she could pull off. Usually, adoptees of the trend tend to wear solid stockings to emphasize the fact that they’re wearing no pants instead of showcasing the tights on their own. Here, Depp managed to not only highlight the fact that she’s pantsless but also show off the stockings as a quirky garment.

@lilyrose_depp

The actress then shared a cheeky snap of the back of her look. Her black mini, in fact, functioned more as a top than an actual dress. But, hey, when you have on argyle tights, most people aren’t paying attention to what you have on elsewhere.

Depp, historically, has reserved her riskier style moments like this one for when she’s off the clock. In contrast to names such as Kristen Stewart and Kendall Jenner, Depp has yet to go sans pants on the red carpet—for the most part, she sticks to hyper-feminine Chanel dresses and other vintage treasures. Still, it’s refreshing to see a celebrity toy around with her personal style, and one of fashion’s favorite trends, in one fell swoop. And even if she is just posing in the hallways of her hotel.