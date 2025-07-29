Lindsay Lohan’s favorite reference? Lindsay Lohan, but of course.

This month, Lohan has gone full steam ahead with method dressing in honor of her new film, Freakier Friday. Her looks, put together with assistance from style superstar Andrew Mukamal, have been a combination of nods to both the 2003 original and other works from Lohan’s storied oeuvre (with just a little bit of Carrie Bradshaw thrown in for good measure).

Lohan’s most apparent wink to Freaky Friday came on her way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor, wearing a micro-mini leather skirt with a bold statement belt, slipped into a “Pink Slip” slogan tee. Of course, Pink Slip is the fictional three-woman band Anna Coleman (Lohan) led in the original Freaky Friday.

However, Lohan repping the band didn’t seem to be without reason. A new recording of “Take Me Away,” the crowd-favorite song the band performed in the film and recently at the Freakier Friday premiere in Los Angeles, will be released in tandem with the sequel.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

When it comes to press dressing, most actors stick to the movie they’re promoting—think Zendaya’s Dune and Challengers wardrobes, Margot Robbie’s Barbie fashion, and, most recently, Vanessa Kirby’s Invisible Woman style for The Fantastic Four. But Lohan is writing her own rules.

While making her rounds on the morning shows, Lohan slipped into a tweed Balmain number. The most obvious connection, given the yellow check print, was to Cher Horowitz in Clueless. But later, Mukamal confirmed that the look was actually a reference to another one of Lohan’s cult films: The Parent Trap.

The pattern and yellow color were a subtle nod to a look Annie James, the main sister protagonist Lohan embodied in the 1998 classic. Not long after, Lohan changed into a multi-color Roberto Cavalli look, inspired by an outfit Hallie Parker (James’s identical twin, also played by Lohan) made famous in The Parent Trap.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

But Lohan also expanded her references beyond her own IMDb page. At the Freakier Friday premiere in New York, she paid homage to one of the city’s most fashionable and enduring women. Lohan slipped into a white pouff dress by Jacquemus that subtly channeled Carrie Bradshaw’s tiered tutu that she wore several times throughout Sex and the City, most famously during the show’s opening credits. Hey, when in New York, why not do as Carrie Bradshaw does?

As one of the enduring icons of the late 1990s and 2000s, it’s really no wonder Lohan has treated her Freakier Friday fashion references as a love letter to the era.