Lindsay Lohan’s Tuesday evening just got a whole lot freakier. Last night in Los Angeles, Lohan stepped out to the Freakier Friday premiere in a princess-worthy pink confection over two decades after the original debuted in 2003.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Lohan opted for a pink Miu Miu number to hit the red carpet. Her bespoke dress featured a sweetheart neckline, ruched detailing throughout, and a long, flowing skirt fit for Hollywood royalty. Playing up the crystal embellishments of her dress, Lohan wore dazzling jewels from Lorraine Schwartz and carried a microphone-shaped Judith Leiber bag as a playful nod to the long-awaited sequel. Glowing skin and cascading curls parted to one side completed the actor’s look.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lohan received tons of support at the event, which she attended with her husband, Bader Shammas. The actor also met up with her Parent Trap co-stars Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix, the latter of whom has a brief cameo in Freakier Friday.

And of course, Lohan reunited with her Freakier Friday castmate Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet. Curtis, who wore a bright long-sleeved dress to the premiere, famously starred as Tess Coleman, the no-nonsense mother, in the 2003 cult classic film. In Freakier Friday, Anna (Lohan) and Tess swap bodies with Anna’s daughter and her soon-to-be stepdaughter, as they “navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge,” reads an official description.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Prior to the screening, Lohan talked about her relationship with Curtis, saying, “Something that she said when we were doing the first Freaky Friday, she always told me ‘However you show up on set is how it’s gonna affect everyone's day and the crew’s day and your other cast members.’” She added, “That's really important to me, to always bring a good energy to my sets and to lead with a good purpose.”

Freakier Friday will hit theaters on August 8th, exactly twenty-two years and two days after the original premiered.