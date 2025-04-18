Lisa is ready for Coachella weekend two, but the rapper’s first go-around at the festival was full of off-duty fashion gems. Yesterday, The White Lotus star teased her upcoming performance on Friday in an Instagram post reminiscing on her first weekend in Coachella Valley. “Ready for weekend 2?” she wrote.

The rapper started off her post with a cozy outfit that she paired with a blinged-out Louis Vuitton bag. While Lisa’s shown herself to be a fan of the bag charm trend in the past, she leveled the look up with three plushies that wrapped around her limited-edition Speedy purse. The floral-shaped charm was by Louis Vuitton while the other two were sourced from the toy company, Pop Mart.

Then came the mini bags. Backstage, Lisa wore a leather Ducie jacket that featured ruching at the waist and sequined hot pants from Bode. She elevated those pieces with Fendi’s structured Nano Peekaboo bag. The micro accessory was designed with long fringe details on the sides.

@lalala_lisam

For a more formal moment, the Thai native slipped into a semi-sheer cocktail dress from Jean Paul Gaultier with cut-outs placed along the sides. She styled her black dress with a small Rabanne bag that featured crochet work and silver studs. Lisa wore this number to the Revolve Festival, which was attended by the likes of Julia Fox and Cara Delevingne.

@lalala_lisam

Lisa kept things simple to watch her Blackpink bandmate Jennie’s performance on Sunday. The star picked out an ab-framing black top that she styled with leather shorts from Diesel and a monogram Louis Vuitton belt. Larroude boots made sure the rapper was comfortable as she watched on from the crowd. For a boho finish, Lisa toted a burnt red bag from Sculptor that she again decorated with kitschy charms.

Lisa’s due to take the Coachella stage tonight—surely, she has much in store on the fashion front, both on and off the stage, before the festival comes to a close in a couple of days.