Lisa has quite a bit to look forward to in the future: her debut solo album Alter Ego, an appearance on The White Lotus, and a Blackpink reunion. But she spent the end of 2024 wearing a provocative trend from the past: the pointedly exposed thong.

The rapper wore a knit bra top from Retrofête, fittingly designed in the shape of a seashell, and a matching maxi skirt. Lisa positioned her bottoms just low enough on her waist to flash a peek at the black Diesel string bikini she wore underneath. She finished off her look with statement gold jewelry and captioned her photos “Summer in December.”

@lalalalisa_m

If you’ve paid any attention to celebrity dressing over the course of 2024, you’ll recognize that while whale tails were certainly en vogue, they were perhaps only eclipsed in frequency by another skin-baring trend: the cut-out.

For a trip to the beach, she wore a long sleeve mini dress that featured a giant open portion along the bodice. The detail perfectly framed her blue bikini top.

@lalalalisa_m

When not lounging seaside, Lisa continued her embrace of the cut-out for what looked to be a late-night dinner. She wore a body-con Cult Gaia dress complete with a flash of bare skin at the center. Her dress elevated the traditional cut-out look by way of gold detailing and a neck tie detail that trailed behind her. Lisa styled her dress with one of Cult Gaia’s signature sculpted handbags.

@lalalalisa_m

Of all the places celebrities have worn exposed thongs and cut-outs recently—movie red carpets, awards galas—a beach vacation feels like the most logical and destination-appropriate place to do so. But still, it’s a sure thing that skin-baring fashion is coming with us into 2025 if Lisa has anything to say about it.