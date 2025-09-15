Lisa Deconstructs the After Party Dress at the 2025 Emmys

They don’t hand out awards at the Emmys after parties, but Lisa’s lingerie-inspired look last night deserved a standing ovation if nothing else.

After taking to the Emmys red carpet in a stunning nod to The White Lotus, the Blackpink megastar stepped out to Jas Mathur’s late-night fête with something more worthy to dance around in. She turned to the It Girl-loved label Dilara Findikoglu for her after party needs, wearing a look from the fall 2025 collection. The ensemble was basically a deconstructed dress turned inside out. It featured a Victorian-style bustier up top that flowed into a satin mini skirt trimmed with lace. Over top is where the lingerie elements came in: a garter-style detail wrapped around Lisa’s midsection while, what looked to be, thong straps emerged on the sides. Sheer paneling under the bust added another risqué touch.

Leaning into the haunted glamour aesthetic, Lisa completed her after party look with ballet-style heels by Christian Louboutin and a blinding diamond necklace.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier in the evening, Lisa arrived to the Peacock Theater in classic red carpet style. She wore a bubblegum pink Lever Couture number that looked like a lotus flower coming undone. Her dress was designed with sculptural pleats and drapes, a long train at the back, and a daring leg split. The actor and musician polished the ensemble with Bvlgari jewelry and glittering heels.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

As a first-time Emmys attendee, Lisa’s ensembles struck the ideal balance—which shouldn’t come as a surprise given the star’s track record at awards shows. On the red carpet, she channeled pure Hollywood glamour—with a subtle nod to her role in The White Lotus—and deconstructed the idea of a party dress to finish the night with a bang.