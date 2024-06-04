A Skinny Jeans revival? Lisa is proposing a studded jeans revival instead. Today, the Blackpink star offered a peek into her summer vacation style—from some throwback bag accessories and sporty sneakers all the way to a pair of unexpected trousers.

Backdropped by an idyllic beach setting, Lisa posed for Instagram photos while wearing a graphic t-shirt from Gallery Dept. that she paired with Acne Studios bottoms from the brand’s spring 2024 runway show. But these weren’t any ol’ bottoms—Lisa’s jeans were designed with dozens of silver studs, reminiscent of the styles popularized in the early and mid aughts. Her jeans featured a low-rise waistline that extended into a relaxed, baggy fit at the bottom. Lisa accented her blinged-out pants with a crystalized mini bag from Diesel—that she leveled up with strands of gold charms—and black and white Louis Vuitton sneakers. While denim might not be one’s first choice while lounging seaside, Lisa kept things venue-appropriate with statement Louis Vuitton shades, a tousled hairdo, and dewy makeup.

@lalalalisa_m

Bling wasn’t only reserved for Lisa’s jeans. The rapper also showed off her impressive jewelry stack which included a Bulgari watch and rings that she paired with a gold body chain from Chrome Hearts.

@lalalalisa_m

Blinged-out jeans have been making quite the comeback in recent months amongst fashion’s in-crowd. Diamond encrusted styles have been worn by everyone from Beyoncé to Taylor Swift—the latter has taken a special liking to the New York brand Area’s crystal slit pants. Gisele Bündchen recently wore a fully-studded denim outfit that bore a striking resemblance to Lisa’s Acne Studios moment. And, on the catwalk, the look has been co-signed by brands like Versace and Alexander McQueen.

Really, the embellished jeans comeback is the polar opposite when compared to the skinny jean resurgence championed by the likes of Kate Moss and Bella Hadid—blingy denim borders more on the in-your-face side of Y2K fashion while skinny pants offer a more refined feel. Lisa, in particular, has managed to show the versatility of studded denim in particular: they look just as good on the Paris runways as they do seaside.

