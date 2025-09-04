After mainstreaming Labubus for the rest of us, Lisa has already upped her accessory game to the next level. Storing away her beloved collection of Pop Mart plushies (at least, for now), the Blackpink megastar has returned to the classics, which, in her case, means a pair of highly coveted designer purses and a nostalgic bag charm from the 1980s to match.

During a recent night out in Seoul, Lisa slipped into a fitted gown with sheer and cut-out details along the bust and bodice. The black ensemble, however, was overshadowed by the rapper’s highly coveted Hermès Birkin. She toted a blue “Night” version of the label’s limited-edition Faubourg Birkin, a playful silhouette based on their flagship store on Rue du Faubourg in Paris. Commonly known as the “House” bag by Birkin fanatics, it is one of the luxury brand’s most coveted (and pricey) items. Its cost ranges from a staggering $200,000 to $350,000 to purchase secondhand, rivaling the price of the label’s Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez-loved Himalaya Birkin. With a bag that expensive, we’d wear simple all-black, too.

For a more casual moment, Lisa traded her Hermès for something more practical—yet equally as covetable. She wore Louis Vuitton’s sold-out $9,800 Speedy P9 Bandoulière 25 in a bold, red-and-white monogram. The keep-all was created by the brand’s men’s designer, Pharrell Williams, and is currently sold out online. Styled with a black zip-up hoodie, sweatpants, and a baseball cap, like her Birkin, her Speedy was hard to miss.

To personalize the status symbol, Lisa charmed it out with a neon yellow Monchhichi. First released in 1974, the Japanese stuffed toy is sort of Labubu’s ancestor and a nostalgic collector’s item—but if anyone can turn the forgotten plushie into a trend, it’s Lisa.

For those without the disposable income required for Lisa’s Hermès and Louis Vuitton bags, let us suggest you pick up a Monchhichi instead. Just act fast—the Lisa effect will have them selling-out like Labubus in no time.