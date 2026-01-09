Lisa is starting the new year off in style, and with a clever nod to the ’90s. Last night, the Blackpink rapper joined a star-studded crowd at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner in a babydoll dress that she styled with monochrome layers.

Lisa’s burgundy micro–mini dress had a floral pattern etched into its leather fabric. The thigh-length piece featured an empire waist and subtle ruffles along the skirt. Beneath it all, Lisa layered sleek black essentials, a fitted turtleneck, and sheer tights, a move that winked to the quintessential ’90s play of pairing a delicate slip dress with a boxy shirt. She finished her look with a monogram Louis Vuitton trunk purse, satin high heels, and her signature black bangs.

Getty Images

Hosted by W editor in chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, the evening gathered together some of film and television’s brightest stars ahead of Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards. Also in attendance were the likes of Elle Fanning, Emma Stone, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Hannah Einbinder, and Keri Russell, all fine-tuning their awards style before taking to the Globes red carpet.

Lisa, who made her acting debut in 2025 in The White Lotus, is scheduled to present during the televised Globes ceremony, making her the first K-pop artist to do so. No doubt, she has another standout fashion moment in store.