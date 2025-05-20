Last night, the Roman jeweler Bvlgari headed to Taormina, Sicily, to unveil its Polychroma high jewelry collection. Among the guests making their way to the historic destination was Bvlgari global ambassador Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, who, naturally, more than dressed up for the occasion.

The rapper and actor slipped into a gown from Krikor Jabotian. It featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, done in a bold yellow color, that extended into a fitted white body accented with appliqués. Lisa elevated the silhouette further with a half-up, half-down hairstyle and, of course, a selection of Bvlgari jewels. She wore a diamond Serpenti necklace and bracelet that she paired with a yellow diamond ring from the jeweler.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Upon arriving at the Teatro Greco of Taormina, Lisa took her place inside, where she could marvel at the brand’s Polychroma collection. She was joined in the front row by Bvlgari global ambassadors Viola Davis, Liu Yifei, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as well as Bvlgari CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The event, and accompanying collection, was Bvlgari’s most ambitious yet. As an ode to the ancient Greek theater’s storied past, models showed off the latest Bvlgari pieces while wearing simple, bespoke Roman goddess dresses crafted by Italian designer and newly minted LVMH Prize finalist, Francesco Murano. The Polychroma collection featured a record-breaking 600 pieces, including 250 high jewelry creations with 60 millionaire designs—the highest number ever for the jeweler.