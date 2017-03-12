Liza Minnelli’s Style Evolution, From Studio 54 to Today

Award-winning performer Liza Minnelli was born to be famous. Daughter of acclaimed actress and singer Judy Garland and director Vincent Minnelli, Minnelli has gone on to influence all facets of art, film, fashion and stage. Starting her career off young, performing alongside her mother on the Judy Garland Show, she would go one to become the youngest Tony award-winning actress for Best Actress in a Musical for Flora and the Red Menace. Leaping from stage to screen, Minnelli went on to appear along side Joel Gray in Cabaret, a role that would not only win her an Academy Award for Best Actress, but also cement her as a style icon. Chopping her hair to her now-iconic black pixie, Minnelli transformed into a star, showing up the 1972 Paris premiere of Cabaret in a 70s-inspired white dress with matching turban and fur stole. Over the years she would go on to appear in major pictures like New York, New York and have her own TV special, Liza With a Z, which landed her an Emmy. Her personal and red carpet style would continue to grow over the years, as she danced her way through Studio 54 in silk jumpers, wore a custom Halston ensemble to her second wedding (the designer was a close friend of hers, and she served as one of his muses), and walked down the red carpet in outfits that could just as easily be on the stage. In honor of the release of Netflix’s miniseries, Halston, here is a look back on some of the star’s most dazzling looks.

1 1963 Getty Images 17-year-old Liza Minnelli with long hair and a floral button down shirt for the off-Broadway revival of Best Foot Forward in 1963.

2 1963 Getty Images Minnelli appeared alongside her mother in 1963 on the Judy Garland Show, both in matching outfits. This pink sparkling ensemble would show that she isn’t afraid of color and sparkle.

3 1965 Getty Images Performing live on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1965, Minnelli opts for classic black dress with her hair still long and black.

4 1966 Getty Images Sporting her iconic pixie cut, she wears a simple turtleneck, and a skirt with tights in a London office in 1966.

5 1968 Getty Images Minnelli wears a green dress embellished with white daisies to the 1968 Tony Awards.

6 1970 Getty Images Minnelli gives bell bottoms a go during a performance on This Is Tom Jones in 1970.

7 1970 Getty Images A 1970 menswear moment.

8 1970 Getty Images Minnelli wears a red jacket, red neckerchief, and yellow Shirley MacLaine t-shirt while seated next to MacLaine in 1970.

9 1972 Getty Images Minnelli sports a black and gold floral top and a shag haircut during an interview with David Frost in 1972.

10 1972 Getty Images With Cabaret co-starJoel Gray in 1972, wearing a monochromatic white suite with a deep cut blouse that would be just as chic in 2017.

11 1972 Getty Images At the 1972 Paris premiere of Cabaret wearing a long white dress with matching stole and turban, her bold lashes and red lips make the look all her own.

12 1972 Getty Images Minnelli performs at the London Palladium in 1972, wearing an all white ensemble.

13 1973 Getty Images Holding her Best Actress Academy Award in 1973 in a gold ensemble, a nod the gold Oscar she would receive that night.

14 1973 Getty Images Minnelli attends the Palace De Versailles Ball in 1973 wearing a sparkly black suit and bowler hat, à la Sally Bowles.

15 1974 Getty Images Minnelli pictured with designer and close friend, Halston, out and about in Manhattan in 1974.

16 1975 Getty Images Minnelli spotted in a French airport wearing a fur coat in 1975.

17 1975 Getty Images Celebrating her anniversary in 1975, she wears a dramatic white silk dress with bell sleeves and high collar.

18 1977 Getty Images Attending a birthday party in 1977, the star dances in purple silk jumpsuit–the perfect party piece for the times.

19 1978 Getty Images Minnelli and Halston having drinks together.

20 1979 Getty Images Minnelli attends the Martha Graham Honors Halston event at Studio 54, wearing a purple jumpsuit with a plunging neckline in 1979.

21 1980 Getty Images Opting for a more mature look, Minnelli stands with fellow actress Goldie Hawn at the 1980 Academy Awards in high collared white blouse that is cinched at the waist with a black bow.

22 1984 Getty Images Attending a luncheon hosted by Dior, the actress wears a menswear-inspired ensemble with an embellished neck piece.

23 1987 Getty Images Minnelli and her second husband, Jack Haley, Jr., attend the First Television Critics Circle Awards on April 11, 1987.

24 1988 Getty Images Never shy from the drama, Minnelli wears a red silk cape over a black dress to the 60th Annual Academy Awards in 1988.

25 1988 Getty Images Off the red carpet, Minnelli dons a classic silk top and black trousers, elevating the look with layered jewelry.

26 1988 Getty Images Showing off her body at the 30th Annual Grammy Awards in 1988, Minnelli stands with actor Patrick Swayze in a form-fitting short black spaghetti strap dress.

27 1992 Getty Images Taking inspiration from the minimalist fashion of the ‘90s, the actress wears a simple black gown with gold belt to the 64th Annual Academy Awards in 1992.

28 1993 Getty Images Opting for a more exciting look, Minnelli wears a black and white draped suit to the 65th Annual Academy Awards in 1993.

29 1996 Getty Images Channeling the ‘70s, Minnelli wore an all black look with deep cut top, wide legged pants, and a sequin blazer to the Tony Awards in 1996.

30 1996 Getty Images In a high-low black silk dress, the actress attends the 50th Annual Tony Awards in 1996.

31 1997 Getty Images Revisiting all white, Minnelli attends the Tony Awards in 1997 looking great in a white silk gown with matching white stole.

32 2000 Getty Images At the Tony Awards in 2000, the actress wears a simple off-the-shoulder black silk dress.

33 2008 Getty Images At 62, Minnelli shows she can still show some skin, wearing a menswear-inspiredm double-breasted jacket with a black lace bra on stage at the Tony Awards in 2008.

34 2009 Getty Images Attending the amfAR Gala in 2009, the actress wears maroon sequined pants and a matching blouse.

35 2009 Getty Images Minnelli keeps it simple attending the Tony Awards in 2009 in a draped black top.

36 2010 Getty Images Always willing to take a risk, the actress wears black military-inspired dress with a quirky cap to a charity event in 2010.

37 2015 Getty Images Minnelli continues to take airport style seriously, as pictured here wearing a black cap and a red scarf over her simple ensemble.