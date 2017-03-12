Liza Minnelli’s Style Evolution, From Studio 54 to Today

Award-winning performer Liza Minnelli was born to be famous. Daughter of acclaimed actress and singer Judy Garland and director Vincent Minnelli, Minnelli has gone on to influence all facets of art, film, fashion and stage. Starting her career off young, performing alongside her mother on the Judy Garland Show, she would go one to become the youngest Tony award-winning actress for Best Actress in a Musical for Floraand the Red Menace. Leaping from stage to screen, Minnelli went on to appear along side Joel Gray in Cabaret, a role that would not only win her an Academy Award for Best Actress, but also cement her as a style icon. Chopping her hair to her now-iconic black pixie, Minnelli transformed into a star, showing up the 1972 Paris premiere of Cabaret in a 70s-inspired white dress with matching turban and fur stole. Over the years she would go on to appear in major pictures like New York, New York and have her own TV special, Liza With a Z, which landed her an Emmy. Her personal and red carpet style would continue to grow over the years, as she danced her way through Studio 54 in silk jumpers, wore a custom Halston ensemble to her second wedding (the designer was a close friend of hers, and she served as one of his muses), and walked down the red carpet in outfits that could just as easily be on the stage. In honor of the release of Netflix’s miniseries, Halston, here is a look back on some of the star’s most dazzling looks.