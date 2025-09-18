The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung is soaking in the last few days of summer in metallic party dresses that channel the charm of early 2000s rom-coms.

Last night in Paris, the actor celebrated the TSITP season 3 finale in a shimmering disco dress that could’ve been plucked straight from the costume department of 13 Going On 30. In truth, it was actually from the Gen Z–loved Italian brand Blumarine. It featured a nude stretch base adorned with cascading translucent beads and fringe, creating movement and dimension with every step. It was a dress that evoked the playful femininity of Y2K fashion and film—a fitting choice for a modern rom-com heroine.

Tung doubled down on the throwback vibe with her accessories. She slung a soft blush Charles & Keith east-west shoulder bag under her arm—a resurgent silhouette that dominated early aughts wardrobes—while her metallic silver heels echoed the glint of her dress. Shield-style sunglasses and delicate pendant earrings polished the ensemble.

BACKGRID

Earlier in the evening, Tung made an appearance at a photo call held at the Shangri-La Hotel in the City of Light wearing yet another glittering ensemble—this time with a touch of archival glamour. She stepped out in a silver Kaufmanfranco gown from the fall 2014 season. While markedly more understated in length than her disco-ready Blumarine mini, the gown was no less impactful. It still was brimming with tons of interest, including a plunge neckline and a completely open backside with sultry halter straps.

Where the early 2000s embraced excess, neon colors, and in-your-face monograms, Tung’s flashy TSITP looks are curated, cohesive, and cool—an evolution of the era rather than just a copy-and-paste.