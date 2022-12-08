Let’s Hear It For New York

Loewe jacket and briefs; Adidas sneakers. Balenciaga Couture gown, gloves, and shoes. INFO 1/2

Dior Haute Couture skirt suit; Marc Jacobs shoes.

Prada coat and sneakers. Louis Vuitton bolero jacket, pants, belt, and sneakers.

Marc Jacobs jacket, T-shirt, and jeans. Chanel Haute Couture jacket and skirt.

Vintage Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat; Dior Haute Couture jacket.

Valentino Haute Couture gown; Marc Jacobs shoes. Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano coat and romper; Marc Jacobs shoes.

Louis Vuitton peplum dress and scarf.

Hair by Jimmy Paul for Olaplex at Susan Price NYC; makeup by Sam Visser for Dior Beauty at Forward Artists. Model: Loli Bahia at Women Management. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting.

Produced by One Thirty Eight Productions; Executive Producer: Simon Malivindi; Line Producer: Hye-Young Shim; Production Manager: Miles Soboleski; Production Coordinator: Sean Kim; Photo Assistants: Antoni Ciufo, William Takahashi, Brandon Abreu; Digital Technician: Aurentin Girard; Retouching: Imagin Paris; Fashion Assistants: Conor Manning, Bianca Parisotto; Production Assistants: Auguste Taylor-Young, Dennis Ford; Hair Assistant: Walisha Buckley; Makeup Assistant: Shimu.