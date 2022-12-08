FROM THE MAGAZINE

Let’s Hear It For New York

The city that never sleeps is the perfect backdrop for the season’s standout fashion.

Photographs by Karim Sadli
Styled by Grace Coddington
Loli Bahia wears a Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano coat and shoes; stylist’s own gloves.
Loli Bahia wears a Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano coat and shoes; stylist’s own gloves.
Loewe jacket and briefs; Adidas sneakers.
Balenciaga Couture gown, gloves, and shoes.
1/2
Dior Haute Couture skirt suit; Marc Jacobs shoes.
Prada coat and sneakers.
Louis Vuitton bolero jacket, pants, belt, and sneakers.
1/2
Marc Jacobs jacket, T-shirt, and jeans.
Chanel Haute Couture jacket and skirt.
1/2
Vintage Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat; Dior Haute Couture jacket.
Valentino Haute Couture gown; Marc Jacobs shoes.
Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano coat and romper; Marc Jacobs shoes.
1/2
Louis Vuitton peplum dress and scarf.

Hair by Jimmy Paul for Olaplex at Susan Price NYC; makeup by Sam Visser for Dior Beauty at Forward Artists. Model: Loli Bahia at Women Management. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting.

Produced by One Thirty Eight Productions; Executive Producer: Simon Malivindi; Line Producer: Hye-Young Shim; Production Manager: Miles Soboleski; Production Coordinator: Sean Kim; Photo Assistants: Antoni Ciufo, William Takahashi, Brandon Abreu; Digital Technician: Aurentin Girard; Retouching: Imagin Paris; Fashion Assistants: Conor Manning, Bianca Parisotto; Production Assistants: Auguste Taylor-Young, Dennis Ford; Hair Assistant: Walisha Buckley; Makeup Assistant: Shimu.