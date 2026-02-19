It’s time to head across the pond for London Fashion Week where the old guard meets the new for fall 2026. Home to classic British talent, steadfast brands like Burberry, Erdem, and Simone Rocha will show alongside a crop of new faces, aided by the British Fashion Council’s impressive NewGen program.

Last year, the BFC’s newly appointed CEO, Laura Weir, implemented a number of policies to jump-start LFW. Her impact continues and, for the second season in a row, the BFC is waiving show fees for designers, allowing easier entry for the less-established brands. On top of that, NewGen, the initiative to platform emerging talent, will champion fledgling designers like Tolu Coker, Karoline Vitto, and Pauline Dujancourt.

There are also a handful of brands making their returns to the LFW stage. Temperley London is back on the calendar after seven years, as is Joseph, which last showed in September 2017, and will now present under its new creative director, Mario Arena. Lastly, former Givenchy creative director Julien MacDonald shows his eponymous brand’s collection for the first time since February 2023.

KNWLS, Conner Ives, Chopova Lowena, J.W. Anderson, and more LFW regulars will round out the schedule, which kicks off with a show from Harris Reed on the evening of Thursday, February 19. From there, the cal is packed with the Brit’s best, culminating in Daniel Lee’s latest for Burberry on Monday, the 23rd. You aren’t going to want to miss one moment from the runways, so keep checking back here as we stay updated on the best moments from the second stop of fashion month.

Tolu Coker Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

