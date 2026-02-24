12 Things We Saw and Loved at London Fashion Week Fall 2026

The crowds, the commotion, and, of course, the collections of London Fashion Week can feel like a days-long blur. How does one celebrate all the best parts of the biannual event, especially the smaller—but no less thoughtful—details that might go unnoticed? Below, we’ve rounded up every little thing we saw and loved during the fall 2026 runway shows and presentations.

Burberry, With a Bang

The iconic label closed out London Fashion Week by transforming Old Billingsgate on the River Thames into a love letter to London after dark. British legends like Kate Moss and Lila Moss, plus stars of Industry and Bridgerton sat beneath the iconic bascule bridges and Gothic towers, stepping across fake resin puddles that extended to the runway. Burberry’s fall 2026 collection consisted of covetable outerwear, of course, but this time, trench coats and sumptuous jackets came with ruffle collars that shimmered amid the twinkling purple lights. Romeo Beckham made a surprise appearance in the show, wearing a buttery-soft maroon leather jacket with a fur collar. These were layers so gorgeous, you wouldn’t want to part with them at coat check. Read our full coverage of the show here.

Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images

Lucy North - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Erdem Fetes 20 Major Years

For two decades, designer Erdem Moralioglu has operated his namesake brand as an independent fashion house. “The Imaginary Conversation,” his fall 2026 collection that was shown at the Tate, toasted that milestone, and was inspired by the various muses that have defined Erdem’s aesthetic. (Among them: Keira Knightley, Beth Ditto, and Andrea Riseborough, all of whom sat front-row.) “Thank you for being part of this conversation,” the designer wrote in his show notes. “Thank you to everyone who has held my hand.”

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Hoda Davaine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hoda Davaine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Conner Ives’s It-Girls

An It show requires an It guest list—and for fall 2026, Conner Ives delivered in spades. The New York-born designer had Kim Cattrall sitting next to Lila Moss (in a statement demi-couture Conner Ives coat from his fall 2025 collection, which Kate Moss coincidentally wore during the Paris couture shows last month), who were sandwiched between milliner Stephen Jones and model Alva Claire front row. The runway show, called “Eldorado,” was full of gilded, embroidered silk and frayed scarves, plus a new graphic tee that reads “I work nights.” In his show notes, Ives pointed to “an incessant craving for going out, for partying, for looking good. Not being entirely sure when the party is over,” as his inspiration. “Let our presence be a protest.”

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Tolu Coker’s Runway Dance Party

There were many aspects of Tolu Coker’s fall 2026 show to highlight: a live performance from Little Simz; odes to the designer’s Nigerian and Yoruba roots in the collection; Stella McCartney, Seán McGirr, and Martine Rose sitting front row—oh yeah, and King Charles III also attended. But one of our favorite parts of the event was the impromptu dance party that occurred during the models’ finale. They strutted on the catwalk, then gathered around the live band and let loose. The King, who sat on a makeshift “throne” of a white folding chair with a pillow on it, seemed impressed by the collection—and the performance—which Coker titled “Survivor’s Remorse.” When asked by media what it was like to invite King Charles III to her show, Coker replied, “It was cool, man.”

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simone Rocha x Adidas

Simone Rocha’s London Fashion Week show is always a hot ticket. This season, the Dublin native took things a step further, using the runway as an opportunity to unveil both her fall 2026 collection and her latest collaboration with Adidas. The fall 2026 range drew inspiration from a mythological Irish land of youth called Tír na nóg, along with the 1999 photography book Pony Kids by Perry Ogden. Through all this history came a flash of modernity with the Adidas capsule, which consisted of reimagined classic sports gear. Even Paloma Elsesser, who attended the show, wore her track jacket with a sparkling paillette skirt.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Standouts at NewGen

Central Saint Martins alum Petra Fagerström’s 2024 graduate collection led to a near-immediate link-up with stylist Harry Lambert, plus stockists like Dover Street Market and H Lorenzo; she also received an LVMH Prize nomination last week. The accolades have all come just in time for her London Fashion Week debut as an independent label. Her fall 2026 collection is especially timely as it centers her own experience as a champion figure skater (coincidentally, Fagerström first got into fashion design while making her own dresses for competitions). Set as the Winter Olympics were underway in Milan, the debut marked a bright future for this star, both on the ice and off.

Carlo Paloni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carlo Paloni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Designer Traiceline Pratt launched his brand Goyagoma after working with Phoebe Philo for years; he’s also a graduate of Central Saint Martins. This season, Pratt made his Fashion East debut, where he showed hulking fur accents on a powder-blue suit, along with crisp white button-downs and a fur-trimmed camo coat. One of our favorite pieces was a continuation from last season—a double-breasted trench with a suede flap on the front.

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Vxlley’s craftsmanship left us speechless. This LVMH semifinalist (pronounced “the valley”) presented its fall 2026 collection for the first time on the LFW calendar, and the wares were, in a word, breathtaking. Designer Daniel del Valle, who is Spanish, named his first solo project “The Narcissist”—pieces of wearable art he’s been crafting in his London studio for the past three years.

Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fresh CSM

Speaking of Central Saint Martins, we can always count on the university to provide creativity, a sense of youthfulness, and some real excitement when it comes to the art and craft of making clothes. Twenty-three students were selected to represent the CSM MA class of 2026, with course director Fabio Piras and his team at the helm. The winners of this year's L’Oréal award were Maxina Brewer (who already has a look in the works with FKA Twigs) and Ennis Finnerty Mackay. We loved the hair caps, chainmail headphones, and fake smoker we saw on the runway.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

KNWLS x Nike Get Physical

KNWLS and Nike continued their ongoing partnership at LFW with a morning Pilates workout hosted by instructor Body by Lara, who donned workout gear from the two brands’ latest collaboration. The Wellness Morning event was a lovely moment to breathe and get a good sweat in during the ongoing madness of fashion month.

Talia Byre’s Collection-Slash-Zine Launch

London-based designer Talia Lipkin-Connor not only unveiled her spring 2026 collection “Real Estate”—a nod to novelist Deborah Levy’s 2021 memoir of the same name—she also invited a group of artists, photographers, musicians, and filmmakers to react to the clothes. Dev Hynes, Dillwyn Smith, Lily Gavin, and many more luminaries submitted contributions, which Talia Byre published in its ’zine celebrating the launch. Additionally, the book features a conversation between Lipkin-Connor and Violet Conroy about “fashion as seduction, the importance of imagination, and her upcoming novel about Gertrude Stein,” according to the brand. To fete the launch of the SS26 Zine, friends and family of the Talia Byre label gathered for a party at Perfect Lives bookstore in East London.

Photo by Lowri Cooper

Jemima Kirke as Completedworks’s Leading Lady

Last season, Jerry Hall took the stage for sustainable jewelry brand Completedworks's performance-comedy piece that showed alongside the reveal of its new collection. This time around, the label casted Jemima Kirke as their star for the fall 2026 show (Joanna Lumley and Debi Mazar have also appeared in the past).

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

George Trochopoulos’s Texture Play

The last time designer George Trochopoulos hosted an off-calendar runway show was back in 2022, when he made his much-awaited debut. For his second collection, presented again outside of the schedule, Trochopoulos leaned all the way into his signature woven knits, creating bulbous mustard-yellow turtlenecks with fringed skirts to chic (and comfy) effect. Multicolor duck feathers were applied to bags and purple bouclé was fashioned into a minimal cocoon dress with pleated flair.

George Trochopoulos S/S 26 Photo by Rita Lino

On the Run With Lucila Safdie

For her new collection, Argentinian designer Lucila Safdie envisioned a fictional character scheming on making her escape from a debutante ball. Titled “Run Away Bunny Bell,” the show—held at the Argentinian embassy in Marylebone—was also inspired by the personal style of Safdie’s best friends.