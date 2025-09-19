The Best Looks From London Fashion Week Spring 2026

London is putting in the work to make this season of fashion week the best the U.K. has seen in a while. Laura Weir, the recently appointed CEO of the British Fashion Council, has implemented a variety of programs to bring the energy back to the city many have felt has needed a rejuvenation these past few seasons. Waved BFC membership fees and an increased investment in the LFW guest program, which funds more visitors to the city, have already proved fruitful, with an increase in shows and excitement.

The season’s schedule is shaping up to be a good one. London regulars like Chopova Lowena, Simone Rocha, Emilia Wickstead, and Burberry are all set to present, as are Erdem and Roksanda, which are both celebrating anniversaries this season.

Emerging talent has always been an important part of LFW’s programming, and spring 2026 is no different. Lucila Safdie—who has designed looks for Addison Rae, Rachel Sennott, and other stars—will make her debut, along with Dreaming Eli, Kyle Ho, and Rory William Docherty. Indian couturier Anamika Khanna will show in London for the first time, as will Hungarian brand Nanushka. They are joined by some London returnees, including Ahluwalia and Aaron Esh.

Spring 2026 sees a revamped LFW, and we’re certain the clothes will live up to the hype. You won’t want to miss one sweater, dress, or bag that heads down the British runways, so keep checking back here as we stay updated on the best fashion moments from the second stop of fashion month.

Harris Reed Photo by Suleika Mueller

