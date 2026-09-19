The Best Looks From London Fashion Week Spring 2027

The march through fashion month continues as we head off to the second stop of the tour: London. And this season, LFW is all about homegrown talent.

While London lost Conner Ives this year to New York, there is more than enough on offer to compensate. Many homecomings are in store, but no doubt the biggest return is that of McQueen’s—after 25 years of showing in Paris, creative director Seán McGirr is bringing the brand back to its roots. It’s a major coup for the British Fashion Council and chief executive officer Laura Weir, who has been trying to get McQueen back to London since she took the job last April. In addition to the big McQueen comeback, spring 2027 will also see Mulberry on the calendar after a six-year hiatus, now with Christopher Kane at the helm.

But the old guard isn’t standing alone. London is known for its showcase of new talent, and this season is no different. Once again, the British Fashion Council’s Newgen initiative is allowing many fledgling brands a chance to show at fashion week. Pauline Dujancourt and Petra Fagerström are just two of the designers benefiting from this program, alongside Charlie Constantinou, E.W.USIE, Liza Keane, and Oscar Ouyang.

And then, of course, there are the London regulars. Simone Rocha, Erdem, Tolu Coker, Richard Quinn, and Emilia Wickstead are all on the schedule, ready to show off their newest wares. The week will close on September 21 with one of the city’s most integral brands: Burberry. You aren’t going to want to miss a moment from the runways, so keep checking back here as we stay updated on the best moments from the second stop of fashion month.

Harris Reed Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Harris Reed Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harris Reed

Harris Reed Courtesy of Harris Reed

Petra Fagerström Photo by Simon Ackerman/Getty Images

Petra Fagerström Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Petra Fagerström Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Petra Fagerström Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Petra Fagerström Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Goyagoma Courtesy of Fashion East

Goyagoma Courtesy of Fashion East

Goyagoma Courtesy of Fashion East

Goyagoma Courtesy of Fashion East

Goyagoma Courtesy of Fashion East

Aaron Esh Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Aaron Esh Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Aaron Esh Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Aaron Esh Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Aaron Esh Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Ashley Williams Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images

Ashley Williams Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images

Ashley Williams Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images

Ashley Williams Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images

A Letter Courtesy of A Letter

A Letter Courtesy of A Letter

A Letter Courtesy of A Letter

A Letter Courtesy of A Letter

Oscar Ouyang Courtesy of Oscar Ouyang

Oscar Ouyang Courtesy of Oscar Ouyang

Oscar Ouyang Courtesy of Oscar Ouyang

Oscar Ouyang Courtesy of Oscar Ouyang

Stefan Cooke Courtesy of Stefan Cooke

Stefan Cooke Courtesy of Stefan Cooke

Stefan Cooke Courtesy of Stefan Cooke