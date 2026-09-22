8 Things We Saw and Loved at London Fashion Week

You know that feeling when you’re attracted to something or someone, but you don’t really know why? That was the idea Aaron Esh explored in his spring 2027 collection—specifically, “that strange pull towards something before you have decided whether you like it. The thing that makes you look twice. It is rarely about perfection. Usually, there is something else going on.” The lineup of bright, often clashing colors, floppy tailoring, and off-kilter pairings like hoodies with fluffy skirts gave the clothes a youthful energy that reminded us of getting dressed before you’ve fully decided who you are.