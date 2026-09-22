8 Things We Saw and Loved at London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week has always been at its best when it lets its freak flag fly, and spring 2027 offered plenty to love. Across five packed days, the official schedule included 47 runway shows, 23 presentations, and too many parties to count. This season, a mix of establishment names, cult favorites, and newcomers reaffirmed the city’s reputation as fashion’s most reliably experimental capital. From Simone Rocha and Petra Fagerström offering very different takes on romance with an edge, to the unveiling of a De Beers jewelry collection worthy of the royal family, here are the shows, clothes, beauty moments, and wonderfully weird details that stayed with us.
Central Cee’s Burberry Swagger
From David Bowie to FKA Twigs, the British heritage house has long drawn musicians into its orbit. The latest: Rapper Central Cee, who surprised showgoers when he slouched down the runway in low-slung baggy jeans and a hooded windbreaker from Daniel Lee’s spring 2027 collection.
De Beers London Makes Some Waves
De Beers London used fashion week to unveil Vibrations, its new high-jewelry collection inspired by inland waters across Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, and Canada. The pieces translate rivers, waterfalls, frost flowers, and deltas into sinuous diamond pieces, with rare colored stones and, for the first time, softly rounded cabochon-cut diamonds developed through a five-year process. The dazzling presentation reminded everyone that some of London Fashion Week’s most memorable moments happen well beyond the runway.
Simone Rocha in Full Bloom
Caravaggio’s “The Taking of Christ,” was Simone Rocha’s spring 2027 starting point for which she translated its drama and chiaroscuro into a collection that felt almost devotional. Rosette-covered hoods framed the face like living portraits, while sequins, velvet, and sculptural florals caught the light with an almost sacred intensity. Romantic, subversive, and reverent in equal measure, it was the kind of fashion that inspires true believers.
A Very Welcome Christopher Kane Comeback
Christopher Kane’s Mulberry debut was one of London Fashion Week’s most anticipated shows—and it delivered. The designer filtered the house’s familiar codes, especially the cutouts of the Bayswater bag, through his own slyly subversive lens, turning leather, hardware, and heritage into something that felt very mod, very now, and distinctly Kane.
McQueen’s Hair-Raisers
After years of showing at Paris Fashion Week, Seán McGirr brought McQueen home to London with a collection that collided Savile Row rigor, Renaissance grandeur, and rave energy. But it was Anthony Turner’s horn-like hair that really got us: sculpted into twin peaks, the styles nodded to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint while echoing the Gothic vaults of Lincoln’s Inn Chapel.
Chopova Lowena’s Lucky Strike
Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons turned a bowling alley into a delightfully off-kilter meeting point of Slavic folklore and ’50s bowling culture, sending modern-day witches, woodland spirits—and two scene-stealing dogs—down the polished lanes.
Petra Fagerström’s Pretty-Tough Debut
For her debut runway show at London Fashion Week, Swedish designer Petra Fagerström made a compelling case for femininity with a rebellious streak. Prim ’50s silhouettes,, lace, and sequins collided with black leather, utilitarian outerwear, and her signature optical-illusion pleating, creating clothes that felt ladylike at first glance and distinctly punkish on closer inspection.
Aaron Esh’s Rules of Attraction
You know that feeling when you’re attracted to something or someone, but you don’t really know why? That was the idea Aaron Esh explored in his spring 2027 collection—specifically, “that strange pull towards something before you have decided whether you like it. The thing that makes you look twice. It is rarely about perfection. Usually, there is something else going on.” The lineup of bright, often clashing colors, floppy tailoring, and off-kilter pairings like hoodies with fluffy skirts gave the clothes a youthful energy that reminded us of getting dressed before you’ve fully decided who you are.