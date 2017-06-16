In 2012, Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor—better known as Lorde—stormed into the pop stratosphere with her hit single “Royals.” Since then, the singer has gone on to become a true musical superstar, a multi-time Grammy Award winner, and a style shape shifter.

At the start of the singer’s career, she had a penchant for dark, witchy ensembles—often turning to black, full-length dresses paired with a mess of curls and goth-like dark lips. However, she hasn’t been afraid to turn on the glam, especially following the release of her 2017 album Melodrama, in tiered tulle gowns and dreamy sets. The New Zealand-native, whose public appearances are now few and far between, has historically gravitated towards powerhouses like Prada, Valentino, and Michael Kors as well as edgier labels like Rodarte, Collina Strada, and Bode. Below, a look back at Lorde’s best style moments, from Pure Heroine to Solar Power.

2022: Prada Show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lorde layered a boxy blazer over a semi-sheer fringe dress for Prada’s spring/summer 2023 show in Milan.

2021: Variety Power of Women ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Lorde stunned in a silk satin Rodarte look adorned with multi-colored fungi for Variety’s Power of Women event in 2021.

2021: Met Gala Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Lorde chose this avant-garde look, from New York brand Bode, to attend the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” themed Met Gala in 2021.

2021: Met Gala Afterparty Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lorde hit up a 2021 Met Gala afterparty in a statement Collina Strada leotard gown and sneakers.

2018: Grammy Awards MusiCares Person Of The Year Steve Granitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The star had her fun with sheer and sequins for the 2018 Grammy Awards MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Fleetwood Mac.

2017: MTV Video Music Awards Getty Images The singer looked like a princess at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a pretty purple dress by Monique Lhullier.

2017: Pre-Grammy Gala Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images Lorde layered a simple white t-shirt below her statement-making gown for a Pre-Grammy Gala in 2017.

2016: Met Gala Getty Images Lorde arrived to the 2016 Met Gala in a dreamy, tiered Valentino gown.

2016: Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images Lorde gave the princess gown some edge during the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2015: CFDA Awards Getty Images The New Zealander championed the dress over pants trend at the 2015 CFDA Awards.

2015: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images This three-piece suit set was made all the more special thanks to a glitzy diamond necklace.

2015: Republic Records Post-VMA Celebration Getty Images The singer experimented with color for Republic Records’ post-VMA celebration.

2015: Met Gala Lorde brought her best, in the form of this backless Calvin Klein number, for the 2015 Met Gala.

2015: Chloé Show Over at Chloé’s runway show, Lorde looked elegant in the brand’s signature shirting and wide-legged pants.

2015: Dior Show Getty Images The Matrix would be proud of this cutting-edge look Lorde sported for the Dior show in 2015.

2015: InStyle Golden Globe Award Post-Party Getty Images Lorde mixed up her usual style, in the form of a white tank top and a red lip à la her friend Taylor Swift, for the InStyle Golden Globe Award Post-Party.

2014: BRIT Awards Getty Images The star posed in a two-toned dress and a black lip as she took home the prize for International Female Solo Artist at the 2014 BRIT Awards.

2014: Grammy Awards Getty Images In a black fitted dress and a bold lip, Lorde was a winner in more ways than one at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

2014: Grammy Weekend Private Reception Getty Images The musician kept it simple for the Delta Airlines 2014 Grammy Weekend Private Reception.

2014: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Premiere Getty Images Lorde put on her black tie best to attend the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.

2014: MTV Video Music Awards Getty Images Lorde took home an MTV Video Music Award wearing a silver-trimmed look and sneakers in 2014.

2013: ARIA Awards Getty Images The star’s black gown fittingly matched the black carpet at the 2013 ARIA Awards.

2013: Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Getty Images Goth girl personified for the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in a gray dress and platform boots.

2013: The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show Getty Images Lorde visited “The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show” studio in a fishnet top, tennis skirt, and patent shoes.

2013: VH1 “You Oughta Know In Concert” Getty Images Lorde attended the VH1 “You Oughta Know In Concert” wearing a sculptural bomber, black dress, and her signature loose waves.

2013: 98.7 FM’s Penthouse Party Pad Getty Images Lorde posed in a black pleated skirt and white button down prior to performing at 98.7 FM’s Penthouse Party Pad in 2013.

2013: SiriusXM Studios Getty Images The singer showed up to the SiriusXM Studios in New York City wearing a bodycon dress, leather loafers, and blue socks.

2013: Late Night with Jimmy Fallon For one of her first television performances, Lorde hit the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon stage in a white shirtdress, combat boots, and a leather choker.