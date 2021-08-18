Louis Vuitton’s Latest High Jewelry Collection Is Brought to You by the Letter V

A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s new series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique.

In the world of high jewelry, tradition is essential. Much like haute couture, haute joaillerie is crafted each season by master jewelers with exceptional savoir-faire, often using techniques that have been expertly honed over decades. Many well-known jewelry and fashion houses have existed for a century or more, with vast archives and deep roots. Knowing this, one may wonder, in an industry so steeped in the past, can the product still reflect modern times?

The house of Louis Vuitton’s answer is a resounding yes. Their Pure V collection, conceived by Francesca Amifitheatrof, the house’s Artistic Director for Watches and Jewelry, is decidedly not from your grandmother’s jewelry box. The clean and chic collection, which was inspired by the minimalist, art-deco V signature that Gaston-Louis Vuitton placed on his luggage in the 1920s-1930s, takes tradition and spins it for a woman of our time.

In describing her work, Amifitheatrof explains, “I wanted this minimalistic adaptation to be at once chic, cutting-edge and easy to wear. Because nowadays women look for versatile high jewelry pieces that can be worn with both a black turtle-neck and a tuxedo jacket”. I tend to agree with her, as a young jewelry enthusiast who spends more time in the office than the ballroom (albeit virtually these days), when looking to invest, I am attracted to pieces that suit my lifestyle. I could certainly see myself in this collection.

The eight-piece suite is crafted entirely from white gold, diamonds, and black onyx. The bold, architectural shapes, all of which play with the house’s iconic V, reveal small glimpses of skin which, according to Amifitheatrof, are just as important as the jewelry itself. The grandest piece of the collection is the white gold necklace, which is set entirely with brilliants and features a 2-carat pear-shaped diamond.

I am partial to the bi-colored rings and bracelets, which feature alternating lines of baguette diamonds and onyx. According to the house, these pieces are inspired by the French Années folles (or the “crazy years” in English - referring to France in the 1920s), bringing the aesthetic of the time into the 21st century with streamlined design. As we enter the très folle 20s of our own, these pieces look perfectly of-the-moment.