Louis Vuitton Creates a Travel-Ready Collection for Spring 2024

Swooshing skirts, crisscrossing belts, luscious leather moto jackets—all this and more exemplified the artful movement of clothing at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 show, which took place on the Champs-Élysées inside the new Louis Vuitton space under construction there.

A longtime lover of travel, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière often infuses ideas of exploration into his clothing. Here, the allusions to travel came in the movement of the fabrics—but also in the contrast of layering up and over. Prints collided between vertical stripes, horizontal stripes, and the beloved checkerboard pattern the label has revitalized and embraced in recent seasons. Corset-style tops done in leather were layered over plumes of silky tiered skirts. Houndstooth was placed in small doses on sheer striped chiffon. Whether intentional or not, there was an ode to the tourist in striped pajama-style shirtdresses, white tights, and camera-shaped bags. The subtle art of done and undone was replicated through laser-strict corsets and loose, striped bottoms (which also resembled pajamas). Why dress all the way up if you don’t have to?

In case you haven’t heard already, designers are set on making massive propositions the key to your spring wardrobe. Ghesquière did so through balloon-like jackets and matching skirts. Big enough to fit all your essentials and your passport, perhaps? “Vuitton is a luxury brand, but it’s about function—it provides a service: to travel better. Mobility is important in clothes,” the designer said of the collection. The reworked suiting and dramatic hats at the end added extra flair to make the eye travel, too.

