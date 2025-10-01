With Spring 2026, Louis Vuitton Proves Home Is Where the Heart Is

Spring 2026 was not the first time Nicolas Ghesquière brought Louis Vuitton to the Louvre. In past seasons, the designer has chosen what’s considered one of the world’s greatest museums as a show location for its grandeur and prominence. This time around, Ghesquière selected an intimate spot on the sprawling grounds of the Parisian institution to unveil his new collection. His choice of stage—the summer apartments of Anne d’Autriche, Queen of France from 1615 to 1643—represented a welcoming into his confidence, a presentation of clothes and accessories inspired by what goes on in the “private sphere” as the show notes read.

Naturally, a robe was the first look to come down the runway—gray and diaphanous, with black piping that had the sleeves spiraling down the model’s arms. A top seemed to be made of doilies that had been gathered from side tables, while beaded fringe pieces near the end of the show resembled the very impressionist paintings that are currently hanging in the Louvre’s main galleries. On the feet, moccasins and needlepoint slippers (the kind you immediately slip into after a long day of heels) complemented a plush pink robe that was completely adorned in jewels. And the classic LV I watch—a historical timepiece from 1988—was revived in the form of a chain belt.

Inside the winding corners of Anne’s apartments, Ghesquière blended the ideas of an “indoor” and “outdoor” wardrobe, analyzing the benefits of each—the comfort and safety of the former, the inherent accessibility of the latter—before Frankensteining them into something new that bears the qualities of both. It was also a distinct take on the sheer, boudoir trend that dominated red carpets and runways in recent seasons.

The clothes can be seen as a celebration of a certain kind of woman, one who finds comfort in any surrounding, who can step into any room and feel at home, who carries “one’s way of being wherever one travels,” as the designer put it. According to Ghesquière, this is the ultimate luxury: dressing for oneself, always.

The Louis Vuitton women—Zendaya, Lisa, Emma Stone—took in the show from the Art Deco Michel Dufet seats spread across the apartments. These ladies experience just as much comfort in the straightforward tailoring of an ’80s-style, cinch-waist jacket and car coat jumpsuit as they do in mushrooming knit snoods. And in case there was any confusion, the music—featuring a composition by Tanguy Destable and lyrics from the Talking Heads’s “This Must Be the Place,” read by Cate Blanchett—paced the models’ walks. “Home is where I want to be,” but when it comes to Ghesquière’s world, “I guess I’m already there.”

