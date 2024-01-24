26 Lucky Lunar New Year Gift Ideas

The Lunar New Year begins on February 10th, marking the ascension into the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese Zodiac. Powerful, bold, and a friend of the skies, the dragon—one of the most menacing creatures of the 12 animals on the calendar—represents good luck and strength in Chinese culture. Those born under the year of the dragon are known to be charismatic, intelligent, confident, and naturally gifted. Plus, the sheer image of a dragon makes for a major fashion moment, as Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, and Alexander McQueen—all of which created special-edition pieces to celebrate the Year of the Dragon—know. Plenty of beauty companies have embraced the mythological beast, too, pressing its image into compacts, bottles, and jars. If you’re seeking bold pieces to make a statement this winter, there’s a range of crimson-hued products to ring in the Lunar New Year, too (red is associated with good luck and prosperity in Chinese culture). Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from the just-released, limited-edition collections.