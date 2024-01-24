FASHION

26 Lucky Lunar New Year Gift Ideas

Ring in the Year of the Dragon in style.

Collage by Ashley Peña
The Lunar New Year begins on February 10th, marking the ascension into the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese Zodiac. Powerful, bold, and a friend of the skies, the dragon—one of the most menacing creatures of the 12 animals on the calendar—represents good luck and strength in Chinese culture. Those born under the year of the dragon are known to be charismatic, intelligent, confident, and naturally gifted. Plus, the sheer image of a dragon makes for a major fashion moment, as Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, and Alexander McQueen—all of which created special-edition pieces to celebrate the Year of the Dragon—know. Plenty of beauty companies have embraced the mythological beast, too, pressing its image into compacts, bottles, and jars. If you’re seeking bold pieces to make a statement this winter, there’s a range of crimson-hued products to ring in the Lunar New Year, too (red is associated with good luck and prosperity in Chinese culture). Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from the just-released, limited-edition collections.

Bohemia
$94
Byredo
Interlock-Cotton Regular-Fit Hoodie
$248
Boss
Reversible EKD Cashmere Scarf
$960
Burberry
Dragon Earrings
$4,300
Bottega Veneta
Roots X CLOT Lunar New Year Dragon Varsity Jacket
$1,398
Roots
Chinese Zodiac Bracelet
$189
Swarovski
Dragon Box
$2,710
Louis Vuitton
Lunar New Year Cheek Pop™ Highlighter
$29
Clinique
Top-Zip Card Case
$148
Tory Burch
Capri
$288
Koio
Fabergé x Game of Thrones White and Rose Gold Ruby and Diamond Dragon Ear Cuff
Fabrege
Levi's® Lunar New Year Men's Jackson Worker Overshirt
$95
Levi's
Men's GrandPrø Ashland Sneakers
$190
Cole Haan
Roots X CLOT Lunar New Year Sock
$18
Roots
Blooming Dragon
$30
Lush
Leather Creeper Chelsea Boots
$1,290
Burberry
2024 Limited Edition Lunar New Year Jade Bracelet
$295
Ashley Zhang
Cl-T-Sielar-Dragon
$275
Diesel
Beiress Dragon Wristlet in Crystal Mesh
$995
Alexander Wang
Lunar New Year Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing Gel
$45
Clinique
The Seal Bag
$3,200
Alexander Mcqueen
LV Dragon Pendant
$925
Louis Vuitton
Adam Sandal
$6,200
Bottega Veneta
Dragon Chinese Zodiac Recycled Silver Signet Ring
$227
Loveness Lee
Mixed-Material Leather Jacket with Special Branding
$1,295
Boss

Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme Eye Cream
$74
Estee Lauder