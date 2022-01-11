SHOPPING

The Best Lunar New Year Gifts

From striped fleeces to festive red accessories and beauty sets, the Year of the Tiger has proved to be excellent style fodder.

by Amir La Sure and Tori López

On February 1st, the start of the Lunar New Year, we enter the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. Given the animal’s iconic striped fur, the holiday has inspired plenty of designers and beauty brands to release capsule collections featuring the motif. Balenciaga went all-in on fuzzy black-and-orange fleece, Gucci has embellished sweaters and clutches with friendly felines, and Louis Vuitton, Nike and Burberry have released their own tiger-inspired pieces. You can even stock your vanity with Lunar New Year specials from Shiseido and Colourpop. Also featured prominently in these releases: the color red, which is associated with good luck and prosperity in Chinese culture. One tradition is to exchange festive red envelopes filled with cash, but why not add a glossy red take on Alexander McQueen’s bucket bag to the gifting mix? Here, some of our favorite pieces for anyone looking to ring in the start of a new era in high style.

Alexander McQueen Red Bucket Bag
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN

Add a little festive energy to any winter ensemble with this high-impact bag.

Balenciaga Men's Year of the Tiger Zip Up Jacket
$1,950
BALENCIAGA

A cozy fleece any lover of bold fashion would appreciate.

Nike Tiger Dunk Low
$384
NIKE

A subtle flash of stripe for the sneakerhead in your life.

Burberry Tiger Belt Bag
BURBERRY

A conversation starter and the perfect size to stash a phone, wallet and keys.

Louis Vuitton Precious Tiger Beanie
$560
LOUIS VUITTON

Another cozy piece featuring a fuzzy embroidered friend.

ColourPop Get 'em Tiger Collection Full Set
$52
COLOURPOP COSMETICS

Everything you need for a glowy winter beauty look.

Diesel Chinese New Year Asymmetrical Skirt
DIESEL

We love this elegant take on a Chinese mountain motif from Diesel.

Salvatore Ferragamo Elizabeth Print Silk Bandeau
$310
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Ferragamo tapped artist Sun Yuan and Peng Yu to design this limited edition print inspired by the Year of the Tiger.

Loquet Water Tiger Charm
$450
LOQUET

This charm locket, set with a tiger symbol in sapphire, will be cherished for years to come.

Gucci Tiger GG Jacquard Wool Sweater
$1,900
GUCCI

Tigers and Gucci go hand-in-hand, especially on this colorful knit.

Stella McCartney Bodycon Ruched Mini Dress
$1,550
STELLA MCCARTNEY

A striking dress for an evening of celebration.

Koio Capri Lunar New Year Sneaker
$288
KOIO

A perfect pair of everyday sneakers featuring a tiny tiger illustration by designer Dahan Chung.

Year of the Tiger — Limited Edition Jade Necklace
$68
SEREE

Sweet and subtle, this charm has all the makings of a good luck talisman.

Shiseido Year Of The Tiger Edition Future Solution LX Enmei Ultimate Luminance Serum
$425
SHISEIDO

For the skincare obsessive: Shiseido released a limited edition version of their cult favorite anti-aging serum, which features a roaring tiger.