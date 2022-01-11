On February 1st, the start of the Lunar New Year, we enter the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. Given the animal’s iconic striped fur, the holiday has inspired plenty of designers and beauty brands to release capsule collections featuring the motif. Balenciaga went all-in on fuzzy black-and-orange fleece, Gucci has embellished sweaters and clutches with friendly felines, and Louis Vuitton, Nike and Burberry have released their own tiger-inspired pieces. You can even stock your vanity with Lunar New Year specials from Shiseido and Colourpop. Also featured prominently in these releases: the color red, which is associated with good luck and prosperity in Chinese culture. One tradition is to exchange festive red envelopes filled with cash, but why not add a glossy red take on Alexander McQueen’s bucket bag to the gifting mix? Here, some of our favorite pieces for anyone looking to ring in the start of a new era in high style.

Add a little festive energy to any winter ensemble with this high-impact bag.

A cozy fleece any lover of bold fashion would appreciate.

A subtle flash of stripe for the sneakerhead in your life.

A conversation starter and the perfect size to stash a phone, wallet and keys.

Another cozy piece featuring a fuzzy embroidered friend.

Everything you need for a glowy winter beauty look.

We love this elegant take on a Chinese mountain motif from Diesel.

Ferragamo tapped artist Sun Yuan and Peng Yu to design this limited edition print inspired by the Year of the Tiger.

This charm locket, set with a tiger symbol in sapphire, will be cherished for years to come.

Tigers and Gucci go hand-in-hand, especially on this colorful knit.

A striking dress for an evening of celebration.

A perfect pair of everyday sneakers featuring a tiny tiger illustration by designer Dahan Chung.

Sweet and subtle, this charm has all the makings of a good luck talisman.

For the skincare obsessive: Shiseido released a limited edition version of their cult favorite anti-aging serum, which features a roaring tiger.