Lupita Nyong’o’s Best Style Moments Prove the Actress Is Red Carpet Royalty

In 2013, Lupita Nyong’o’s scene-stealing role in 12 Years a Slave catapulted her into the public eye. Immediately, the actress was a much sought after presence at red carpets of premieres and major award shows, and it wasn’t long before she proved her style chops. Nyong’o has a great eye for color, something that is obvious with just one scroll through her best style moments. While she has worn black in the past, it’s much more common to see the actress in rich blues or soft purples. When she does keep her palette more simple, however, she makes up for it with embellishments, texture, and, of course, attitude. Usually, Nyong’o sticks with her go-tos of Versace, Gucci, and Prada when it comes to major events, as they seem to always provide those bright, show-stopping moments, but the actress is always up for throwing a new designer in the mix. These days, she’s busy promoting yet another Black Panther film, so once again, our eyes are are Nyong’o, and so far, we haven’t seen a misstep yet. Check out all of the actress’ best red carpet moments below, from the 12 Years a Slave premiere to now.

2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Los Angeles Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nyong'o wore a white version of a Balmain spring 2023 dress to the premiere of Wakanda Forever, but it was her crown of shells and thread-braided hair that really brought the look to the next level.

2022: Academy Awards Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress shined in a gold, sequin-covered Prada dress at the 2022 Oscars.

2021: Met Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nyong’o wore a custom Atelier Versace gown inspired by the brand’s couture jeans to the 2021 Met Gala.

2020: Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a strapless, black and white floral custom Louis Vuitton gown, Nyong’o attended the SAG Awards in 2020.

2019: Little Monsters Premiere Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images Nyong’o went for a bold look in this Erki Orleans spring 2016 dress with clashing prints.

2019: Met Gala Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress was hard to miss in a star-embroidered Atelier Versace gown with tulle rainbow shoulders at the 2019 Met Gala.

2019: Us New York Premiere Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The edgy elements of this Balmain fall 2019 PVC gown covered in spikes made it perfect for the premiere of Us.

2019: Us London Premiere Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Nyong’o really embraced the horror film vibes in a sequin-covered Attico fall 2018 wrap dress, which she paired with a dark lip.

2019: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress embraced the drama at the Vanity Fair Oscar party when she showed up in an Oscar de la Renta fall 2019 feather-covered dress with an asymmetric high-low hem.

2019: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The tailored top of this off-the-shoulder Vera Wang dress made for the perfect contrast against the sheer, embroidered skirt.

2019: Golden Globe Awards Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Nyong’o looked like royalty in this cobalt blue Calvin Klein by Appointment column dress which was literally dripping in jewels.

2018: Cannes Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a Christian Dior spring 2018 haute couture dress with a sheer caged turtleneck top and ruffled skirt to the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

2018: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Nyong’o looked like an Oscar trophy when she wore this one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown with an embellished crossbody detail and slit up the leg to the 2018 award show.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The subtle beadwork on this low-cut Armani Privé gown with side cutouts is what makes it so special.

2018: BAFTAs Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Elie Saab couture is to thank for this beautiful black gown with an intricately cut out top and exaggerated hips.

2018: Black Panther European Premiere Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nyong’o loves to add the drama with some dark makeup, which is exactly what she did with this embellished, long-sleeved Atelier Versace gown at the European premiere of her Marvel film.

2018: Black Panther Los Angeles Premiere Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress looked as regal as ever in this flowing purple Atelier Versace gown with a beautifully embroidered harness on top.

2018: Screen Actors Guild Awards FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images Nyong’o’s Ralph & Russo fall 2017 couture gown looked almost like liquid as it continued down her body and into a skirt covered with black feathers.

2017: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nyong’o loves her jewel tones, so this Halpern spring 2018 dress was a clear choice for the actress.

2017: Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The organza flowers atop her off-the-shoulder coral Prada gown made it one to remember.

2016: Queen of Katwe Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nyong’o wore a beautiful lilac Elie Saab dress to the premiere of Queen of Katwe.

2016: Toronto International Film Festival Michael Tran/WireImage/Getty Images The actress was hard to miss in this bright yellow Carolina Herrera dress with royal blue embroidery.

2016: Tony Awards Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nyong’o wore a colorful off-the-shoulder Boss dress to the Tony Awards in 2016.

2016: Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nyong’o looked like a real-life mermaid in this sea foam green, sequin-covered Calvin Klein dress at the 2016 Met Gala.

2015: Cannes Film Festival Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The actress hit the Cannes red carpet in a pleated, low-cut green Gucci gown.

2015: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Dripping in pearls courtesy of Calvin Klein, Nyong’o attended the 2015 Oscars.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nyong’o then changed into a simpler, yet equally as gorgeous golden Calvin Klein dress for the after party.

2015: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images While Nyong’o usually sticks to just one color at a time, she opted to wear this colorful Elie Saab pre-fall 2015 dress to the SAG Awards in 2015.

2015: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Nyong’o loves a bust of flowers, so this Giambattista Valli fall 2014 couture gown makes sense for the actress’ 2014 Globes look.

2014: Met Gala George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images The actress went retro at the 2014 Met Gala, wearing a flapper-inspired Prada dress.

2014: White House Correspondents’ Dinner Walter McBride/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore an Oscar de la Renta fall 2014 dress with a polka-dotted torso and peplum to the 100th Annual White House Correspondents' dinner.

2014: Academy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nyong’o looked like a modern Cinderella in Prada when she took home her first Oscar in 2014.

2014: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Mark Sullivan/WireImage/Getty Images The actress then changed into a sea foam green Miu Miu dress with an embellished bust to celebrate her win into the night.

2014: Non-Stop Premiere Barry King/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nyong’o wore a copper-hued Lanvin knee-length dress to her movie premiere in 2014.

2014: BAFTAs Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images This gorgeous, emerald green dress is courtesy of the Dior fall 2013 couture collection.

2014: Screen Actors Guild Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images It’s all about the bold color when it comes to this custom Gucci column dress.

2014: Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Per usual, Nyong’o looked like royalty in her red, caped Ralph Lauren dress.

2013: 12 Years a Slave Premiere Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nyong’o’s Miu Miu spring 2014 knee-length dress featured a pleated skirt and a colorful bird motif.