The Most Noteworthy Launches From LVMH Watch Week

From January 28th through February 1st, LVMH held its fifth edition of LVMH Watch Week, this time in Miami—or more precisely, on Star Island, Miami’s priciest and most star-studded enclave. Amid the poolside and ocean views from a certain real housewife of Miami’s mansion, the fashion and accessories conglomerate presented the latest timepieces from Bulgari, Hublot, Tag Heuer, Zenith, and the relaunches (under Swiss watch store La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton) of iconic watch brands Gérald Genta and Daniel Roth.

With the reset of these two legendary 21st-century watch brands, iconic timepieces like the Bulgari Bulgari making a comeback, and classics being downsized like Tag Heuer’s Aquaracer Professional 200 Solograph—which debuted in 34mm—LVMH’s watch maisons are taking a step forward while honoring their roots. Below, we’ve put together a list of our six favorite releases from the event.

Bulgari’s Bulgari Bulgari Bulgari Bulgari watch in 26mm Courtesy of Bulgari Nearly 50 years after its initial release, Bulgari is relaunching its Bulgari Bulgari timepiece. Famously worn by George Michael in the 1980s and Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw in the early aughts, the BB’s double Bulgari engraved 18k gold bezel is inspired by ancient Roman coins. The new iterations, which are almost identical to the 1977 version, come in yellow gold with a black dial and rose gold with a silver opaline dial on a sleek black alligator leather band. The watch is available in two sizes, 26mm and 38mm for a more unisex fit. Prices start at $8,250.

Daniel Roth Tourbillon Souscription Daniel Roth's Tourbillon Souscription Courtesy of Daniel Roth The Tourbillon Souscription is a nod to the very first watch ever made by Daniel Roth, the Tourbillon ref. 2187/C187, which debuted in 1989. The new timepiece is a more refined version of its predecessor, with a solid gold guilloche dial, an updated in-house caliber, and with Roth’s signature double ellipse case—now 2mm thinner for easier wear. The revival of Daniel Roth is being overseen by Enrico Barbasini and Michel Navas, the founders of La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton.

Gérald Genta gérald genta x Disney Courtesy of gérald genta Paying homage to the original Gérald Genta x Disney watch which debuted 40 years ago, the Gérald Genta caliber GG-001 features Mickey Mouse holding a birthday cake to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary. Much like the original, Mickey’s arm acts as the watch hand, in Génta’s signature octagonal case, and features Génta’s (and my) personal favorite watch complication: the minute repeater. Like the Daniel Roth offerings, the revival of the Gérald Genta brand is being spearheaded by Master Watchmakers Michel Navas and Enrico Barbasini from La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, both of whom worked at the maison with Gérald Genta during the 1980s.

Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium Courtesy of Hublot For Hublot’s tenth masterpiece, the MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium, the brand reinvented the wheel—quite literally, as the timepiece has no dial, hands or oscillating weight. The hour, minutes, power reserve, and seconds are displayed on rollers in that order. The watch is self-wound by the movement of two linear weights made of gold blocks on its side and is equipped with shock absorbers. The timepiece boasts 592 components, a horology feat that is being released with a limited run of 50.

Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solograph Courtesy of Tag Heuer In 2022, Tag Heuer introduced the Solargraph Aquaracer in 40mm, Tag’s first solar-powered watch. Two years later, an exciting addition to the Solargraph family comes in size 34mm. The Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph comes in four dial variations: Tag’s iconic Aquarace polar blue dial, the brand’s signature deep blue, and for the first time, mother of pearl in a solar-powered timepiece with or without diamonds. The Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph starts at $2,150.