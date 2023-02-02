Louis Vuitton dress; MM6 Maison Margiela top and boots. Michael Kors Collection jacket; Marni top and dress; MM6 Maison Margiela boots. INFO 1/2

Hermès dress; Wolford bodysuit; Max Condon custom shrug; Melitta Baumeister pants; the Row shoes. Burberry jacket, pants, and leggings; Pleats Please Issey Miyake stole; Falke socks; the Row shoes. INFO 1/2

Ferragamo jumpsuit; Pleats Please Issey Miyake stole.

The Row jackets and skirt; MM6 Maison Margiela boots; stylist’s own gloves.

Giorgio Armani Limited Edition dress. Wolford bodysuit; Miu Miu skirts; Heather Huey crown; Capezio tights. INFO 1/2

Loewe dress. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress; Tory Burch belt; MM6 Maison Margiela boots. INFO 1/2

JW Anderson vest; Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit. Valentino top and pants; Tory Burch belt. INFO 1/2

Melitta Baumeister jacket and pants; Missoni dress; the Row shoes.

Hair by Ramona Eschbach for R&Co at Total World; makeup by Emi Kaneko for Chanel at Bryant Artists. Model: Raquel Zimmermann at DNA Model Management. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting.

Produced by Sunday Pictures; producer: Carly Day; production manager: Riley Dare; photo assistant: Jack Belli; retouching: Lever Post; fashion assistants: Andy Polanco, Katarina Silva; production assistants: Juan Diego Calvo, Khari Cousins, Aaron Whitaker