A History of Madonna’s Rule-Breaking Met Gala Fashion

True to form, Madonna’s Met Gala fashion is just as rule-breaking as her decades-long career. Like every red carpet she steps foot on, the pop legend is all about big statements when attending fashion’s biggest night.

Madonna first attended the Met ball in 1997 (wearing a memorable blue Versace look), but didn’t return to the event until 2009’s “The Model As Muse” gala. The singer was a staple of the gala in 2010s—wearing everything from sheer Givenchy dresses to papal-themed couture—but skipped out on attending for several years until 2025 when she returned in a men’s Tom Ford suit. Through it all, Madonna has produced some of the most memorable Met looks ever—even if she chooses to ignore the theme from time to time.

Here, look through all of Madonna’s Met Gala red carpet looks, from 1997 until now.

2025 Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Madonna’s Met Gala comeback in 2025 was one to remember. The singer, who hadn’t attended the event since 2018, returned to the Met steps in a Haider Ackermann-designed Tom Ford suit in honor of the “Tailored For You” dress code. Fittingly, she previously played a major part in Tom Ford’s career. The Gucci outfit she wore to the 1995 MTV VMAs is often considered Ford’s red carpet breakthrough during his early years at the brand.

2018 Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 2018’s “Catholic” Met Gala was practically made for Madonna, and the singer didn’t disappoint. She wore a Jean Paul Gaultier gown that featured a sheer cross detail at the bodice.

2017 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Madonna teamed up with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott to create her 2017 camouflage dress.

2016 Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images The singer freed the nipple at the 2016 ball in a gothic lace look from Givenchy.

2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Madonna flouted 2015’s dress code in favor of a graffiti print Moschino dress emblazoned with her album Rebel Heart and a tribute to her late friend, Keith Haring.

2013 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Madonna thought up this pants-less Givenchy look to channel 2013’s “Punk” theme.

2011 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer channeled Old Hollywood at the 2011 Met in a satin gown courtesy of Stella McCartney.

2009 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In 2009, Madonna returned to fashion’s night out for the first time since the late ’90s. Naturally, she made a bold fashion statement in the form of this Louis Vuitton mini dress that she paired with a Stephen Jones headpiece.