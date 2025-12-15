Madonna fans know she’s currently working on a sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor, her seminal 2005 album that spawned hits “Hung Up” and “Get Together.” They can reast easy to know that she’s certainly in the right frame of mind. At least if her wardrobe is any inidcation.

During a recent night out in London, she wore a striking look that would have fit right in with the style direction of the original Confessions era. Centered on a midnight blue cropped trench coat from Saint Laurent, she layered pair of semi-sheer magenta tights underneath.

Although Madonna is gearing up for her new project, the fashion moment also doubled as a family reunion. Joined by her boyfriend Akeem Morris and daughters Stella and Estere, Madonna supported her son Rocco Ritchie’s art exhibition in London. She posed for photos with her ex-husband and Rocco’s father, Guy Ritchie. It was the first time the estranged couple were seen in public together since 2008.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Madonna’s accessories were also club-ready ready. She wore a cheetah print handbag by Saint Laurent, fuchsia opera gloves in a satin fabric, and tinted statement glasses. To finish the look, Madonna seems to have pulled a relic from her very own Confessions vault.

She wore a pair of deep purple go-go boots with laces up the front. The style appeared to be the same ones she wore to perform “Hung Up” at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2005. She styled them with a purple motorcycle coat, fishnets, and a blue bodysuit, extremely similar to the combination she embraced while out in London.

While the exact release of Confessions part two isn’t scheduled just yet, Madonna’s teased that it’s coming out sometime in 2026. Based on her night out, perhaps she’s ready to confess its release date sometime soon?