This Season, Retro Silhouettes Make a Big Splash
A little bit of attitude transforms 1930s-inspired skirts and dresses into something bracingly fresh.
Lian Jia wears a Chanel coat, necklaces, and boots.
Toktorova wears an Akris blouse and skirt; Falke socks; Church’s shoes; Hermès bag.
Kim Seung Ri wears a Bottega Veneta cape and dress.
Jia wears a Prada jacket, skirt, bag, and shoes.
BingBing Liu wears a Fendi dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes; stylist’s own socks.
From left: Kim wears a Gucci coat and shoes. Toktorova wears a Gucci bra, skirt, gloves, and shoes.
Liu wears a Dior dress and shirt.
Kim wears Burberry coats and sandals; Burberry hot water bottle cover.
Hair by Eugene Souleiman at Streeters; makeup by Miranda Joyce for RMS at Streeters; manicures by Michelle Class for Dior at LMC Worldwide. Models: Aselia Toktorova at Storm Model Management; Lian Jia at Milk Management; Kim Seung Ri at Kult London; BingBing Liu at IMG Models. Casting by Anita Bitton at Establishment New York. Set design by Ibby Njoya at New School.
Produced by Ragi Dholakia Productions; executive producer: Ragi Dholakia; producer: Claire Huish; production manager: Jenny Day; fashion assistants: Julia Veitch, Antoni Jankowski, Bea Bosley; production assistants: Szilard Orban, Libby Adams, Nicole Leblanc; hair assistants: Carlo Avena, Mee Kyung Porter, Lachlan Mackie; makeup assistants: Faye Bluff, Hannah Maestranzi; manicure assistant: Tejinder Dhillon; set assistant: Sam Edyn; tailor: Alison Bullock.