Lian Jia wears a Chanel coat, necklaces, and boots. Toktorova wears an Akris blouse and skirt; Falke socks; Church’s shoes; Hermès bag. INFO 1/2

Jia wears a Gucci top, skirt, belt, and tights; Christian Louboutin shoes.

Kim Seung Ri wears a Bottega Veneta cape and dress. Jia wears a Prada jacket, skirt, bag, and shoes. INFO 1/2

From left: Kim wears a Home in Heven x Etam bustier and bracelet; Prada skirt. Jia wears a Home in Heven x Etam bra; Dior skirt.

From left: Jia wears a Miu Miu T-shirt, pants, and leggings; R. Turbow Leather belt. Liu wears a Miu Miu cardigan and top. Kim wears a Miu Miu cardigan, top, and skirt.

Kim wears a Victoria Beckham sweater and briefs; Chanel long necklace; stylist’s own necklaces.

BingBing Liu wears a Fendi dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes; stylist’s own socks. From left: Kim wears a Gucci coat and shoes. Toktorova wears a Gucci bra, skirt, gloves, and shoes. INFO 1/2

Liu wears a Dior dress and shirt. Kim wears Burberry coats and sandals; Burberry hot water bottle cover. INFO 1/2

Hair by Eugene Souleiman at Streeters; makeup by Miranda Joyce for RMS at Streeters; manicures by Michelle Class for Dior at LMC Worldwide. Models: Aselia Toktorova at Storm Model Management; Lian Jia at Milk Management; Kim Seung Ri at Kult London; BingBing Liu at IMG Models. Casting by Anita Bitton at Establishment New York. Set design by Ibby Njoya at New School.

Produced by Ragi Dholakia Productions; executive producer: Ragi Dholakia; producer: Claire Huish; production manager: Jenny Day; fashion assistants: Julia Veitch, Antoni Jankowski, Bea Bosley; production assistants: Szilard Orban, Libby Adams, Nicole Leblanc; hair assistants: Carlo Avena, Mee Kyung Porter, Lachlan Mackie; makeup assistants: Faye Bluff, Hannah Maestranzi; manicure assistant: Tejinder Dhillon; set assistant: Sam Edyn; tailor: Alison Bullock.