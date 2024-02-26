As the daughter of the actress Andie MacDowell and model Paul Qualley, Margaret Qualley has always been in the spotlight. The star was attending galas and premieres, usually as her mother’s adorable plus one, while most were busy with primary school—something that, seemingly, inspired Qualley to pursue her own career in acting. Since her most formative years, Qualley has since gone on to land roles in
Palo Alto with Gia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, and the comedy thriller Drive-Away Dolls.
Throughout it all, the actress has established a personal red carpet style that has evolved from child prodigy to Hollywood starlet in her own right. Qualley has formed a special bond with the house of Chanel—first walking the brand’s runway as a teenager and closing their couture proceedings as the “Chanel bride” on multiple occasions—as well as other top labels like Alberta Ferretti and Miu Miu. As a Chanel ambassador, Qualley is almost always outfitted in the brand, sporting their ballet flats and hyper-feminine pieces with ease. Below, a look back at Margaret Qualley’s best red carpet moments.
2024:
Drive-Away Dolls Premiere Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images
Qualley slipped into a sheer lace Chanel dress to attend the premiere of
Drive-Away Dolls.
2023:
Poor Things Premiere Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress paired her semi-sheer Chanel gown with blinding jewels and black shoes to attend the
Poor Things premiere.
2023: Academy Museum Gala
JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Qualley has no problem wearing flats on the red carpet, like when she slipped into a black Chanel pair to attend the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
For the premiere of
Sanctuary, Qualley dazzled in a floral Chanel look that she topped off with a coral lip. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
Qualley indulged in a bit of lingerie dressing at the 2023 Met Gala with a leggy slip and lace-up ballet heels.
2022: Toronto International Film Festival
Andrew Chin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
A very
Barbenheimer moment at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in this black and pink Chanel number.
2022: Cannes Film Festival
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
During the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Qualley opted for a drop-waist tulle gown from Chanel.
2022: AFI Awards Luncheon
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For the 2022 AFI Awards Luncheon, Qualley looked angelic in a powdery goddess gown that she styled with an elegant ponytail.
2022: Critics Choice Awards
Steve Granitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Qualley looked buttoned up at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards in a tea-length stunner from Chanel.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Qualley put her best foot forward at the 2021 Met Gala, interpreting the night’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme by way of this white Chanel gown.
2020: Berlinale Film Festival
Isa Foltin/German Select/Getty Images
Another Chanel moment for Qualley at the 2020 Berlinale Film Festival.
2020: Critics Choice Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress went simple in a knit look that she paired with black flats for the 2020 Critics Choice Awards.
2020: Golden Globe Awards
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Qualley looked regal in a strapless Chanel gown for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
For the 2020 Oscars, Qualley paired her Chanel couture halter dress with blinding high jewelry which also happened to be courtesy of the French brand.
Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images
Qualley was the epitome of Old Hollywood at the 2019 Emmy Awards with this off-the-shoulder black couture dress from Chanel.
2018: Toronto International Film Festival
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress was a vision in princess pink with this Delpozo dress at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.
2017: Sundance Film Festival
C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The actress went casual in a striped sweater and leather pants at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
2016:
The Nice Guys premiere Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Qualley attended
The Nice Guys premiere wearing a strapless ensemble.
2015: HBO Emmy After Party
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Qualley attended HBO’s Emmy After Party in 2015 in a lace dress.
2014: Lucille Lortel Awards
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Qualley showed some skin at the 29th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards in 2014.
2012: Cannes Film Festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
At the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2012, Qualley made a splash with her mother while wearing an emerald green Elie Saab gown.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Qualley made her real debut in 2011, wearing Alberta Ferretti to the L’Oreal Legends Gala.
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Qualley’s first red carpet was with her mom, Andie McDowell at the film premiere for
Muppets From Space in 1999 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
A tiny, tiny Qualley joined her mother, father and sister Rainey during a 1999 event at Cinema II in New York City.