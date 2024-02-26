As the daughter of the actress Andie MacDowell and model Paul Qualley, Margaret Qualley has always been in the spotlight. The star was attending galas and premieres, usually as her mother’s adorable plus one, while most were busy with primary school—something that, seemingly, inspired Qualley to pursue her own career in acting. Since her most formative years, Qualley has since gone on to land roles in Palo Alto with Gia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, and the comedy thriller Drive-Away Dolls.

Throughout it all, the actress has established a personal red carpet style that has evolved from child prodigy to Hollywood starlet in her own right. Qualley has formed a special bond with the house of Chanel—first walking the brand’s runway as a teenager and closing their couture proceedings as the “Chanel bride” on multiple occasions—as well as other top labels like Alberta Ferretti and Miu Miu. As a Chanel ambassador, Qualley is almost always outfitted in the brand, sporting their ballet flats and hyper-feminine pieces with ease. Below, a look back at Margaret Qualley’s best red carpet moments.

2024: Drive-Away Dolls Premiere Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images Qualley slipped into a sheer lace Chanel dress to attend the premiere of Drive-Away Dolls.

2023: Poor Things Premiere Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images The actress paired her semi-sheer Chanel gown with blinding jewels and black shoes to attend the Poor Things premiere.

2023: Academy Museum Gala JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images Qualley has no problem wearing flats on the red carpet, like when she slipped into a black Chanel pair to attend the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

2023: Sanctuary Premiere ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images For the premiere of Sanctuary, Qualley dazzled in a floral Chanel look that she topped off with a coral lip.

2023: Met Gala John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Qualley indulged in a bit of lingerie dressing at the 2023 Met Gala with a leggy slip and lace-up ballet heels.

2022: Toronto International Film Festival Andrew Chin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A very Barbenheimer moment at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in this black and pink Chanel number.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images During the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Qualley opted for a drop-waist tulle gown from Chanel.

2022: AFI Awards Luncheon Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2022 AFI Awards Luncheon, Qualley looked angelic in a powdery goddess gown that she styled with an elegant ponytail.

2022: Critics Choice Awards Steve Granitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Qualley looked buttoned up at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards in a tea-length stunner from Chanel.

2021: Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Qualley put her best foot forward at the 2021 Met Gala, interpreting the night’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme by way of this white Chanel gown.

2020: Berlinale Film Festival Isa Foltin/German Select/Getty Images Another Chanel moment for Qualley at the 2020 Berlinale Film Festival.

2020: Critics Choice Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actress went simple in a knit look that she paired with black flats for the 2020 Critics Choice Awards.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Qualley looked regal in a strapless Chanel gown for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

2020: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2020 Oscars, Qualley paired her Chanel couture halter dress with blinding high jewelry which also happened to be courtesy of the French brand.

2019: Emmy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Qualley was the epitome of Old Hollywood at the 2019 Emmy Awards with this off-the-shoulder black couture dress from Chanel.

2018: Toronto International Film Festival Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress was a vision in princess pink with this Delpozo dress at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

2017: Sundance Film Festival C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress went casual in a striped sweater and leather pants at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

2016: The Nice Guys premiere Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Qualley attended The Nice Guys premiere wearing a strapless ensemble.

2015: HBO Emmy After Party Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Qualley attended HBO’s Emmy After Party in 2015 in a lace dress.

2014: Lucille Lortel Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Qualley showed some skin at the 29th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards in 2014.

2012: Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2012, Qualley made a splash with her mother while wearing an emerald green Elie Saab gown.

2011: Legends Gala Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Qualley made her real debut in 2011, wearing Alberta Ferretti to the L’Oreal Legends Gala.

1999: Muppets From Space Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Qualley’s first red carpet was with her mom, Andie McDowell at the film premiere for Muppets From Space in 1999