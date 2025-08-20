Margot Robbie Returns to the Red Carpet in a Reinvented LBD
Forget everything you once knew about the little black dress. Margot Robbie’s recent take on the classic seems simple at first, but is actually just-so-sheer and seriously sculpted.
At a photo call for her new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in Los Angeles today, Robbie reinvented the timeless silhouette with some unexpected edge. At first glance, the actor’s micro-dress appeared fairly straight-forward by LBD standards: it’s, well, little and features all the makings of the style like spaghetti straps and a tight bodice. Robbie’s ensemble, however, was much more than what initially met the eye.
Her dress’s corset bustier was designed with exposed boning and a see-through fabric that exposed her midriff. But instead of being completely see-through, the dress got increasingly less sheer as it went down. Adding to the LBD facelift was a padded element at the hips, which helped to further exaggerate Robbie’s hourglass figure.
True to form, Robbie let the sculptural elements of her ensemble speak for themselves. She kept accessories to a minimum, opting for just a pair of strappy black heels to accent her dress. Pin-straight blonde hair and glowing skin completed the ensemble.
It’s been nearly a year since Robbie last stepped onto a red carpet—while pregnant with her first child, no less. But considering her track record with LBDs—and micro-mini dresses in general—it’s no surprise she’d return to the silhouette for her step and repeat comeback. LBDs have been a staple throughout the years for the actor, especially during her Barbie days.
And with the bulk of the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey press tour ahead, don’t be surprised to see Robbie continue her play with the LBD on red carpets to come.