Forget everything you once knew about the little black dress. Margot Robbie’s recent take on the classic seems simple at first, but is actually just-so-sheer and seriously sculpted.

At a photo call for her new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in Los Angeles today, Robbie reinvented the timeless silhouette with some unexpected edge. At first glance, the actor’s micro-dress appeared fairly straight-forward by LBD standards: it’s, well, little and features all the makings of the style like spaghetti straps and a tight bodice. Robbie’s ensemble, however, was much more than what initially met the eye.

Her dress’s corset bustier was designed with exposed boning and a see-through fabric that exposed her midriff. But instead of being completely see-through, the dress got increasingly less sheer as it went down. Adding to the LBD facelift was a padded element at the hips, which helped to further exaggerate Robbie’s hourglass figure.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

True to form, Robbie let the sculptural elements of her ensemble speak for themselves. She kept accessories to a minimum, opting for just a pair of strappy black heels to accent her dress. Pin-straight blonde hair and glowing skin completed the ensemble.

It’s been nearly a year since Robbie last stepped onto a red carpet—while pregnant with her first child, no less. But considering her track record with LBDs—and micro-mini dresses in general—it’s no surprise she’d return to the silhouette for her step and repeat comeback. LBDs have been a staple throughout the years for the actor, especially during her Barbie days.

And with the bulk of the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey press tour ahead, don’t be surprised to see Robbie continue her play with the LBD on red carpets to come.