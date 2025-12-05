Margot Robbie says she intends to method dress to promote Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights adaptation ahead of it February 2026 release. But until then, it seems that the actor is committed to maintaining the core tenants of her personal style: sleek, uncomplicated, and quietly glamorous.

At a gala in London last night, Robbie embraced head-to-toe monochrome. She stepped out in a black sheath dress that centered on its asymmetric details. Her dress was designed with a stark one-shoulder silhouette. Robbie styled the evening look with an oversized wool coat, that she draped around her shoulders on her way into the venue. A patent black clutch, gold earrings, and metallic sandals were the final touches.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Robbie, who plays heroine Catherine Earnshaw in Fennel’s highly-anticipated (and highly-discussed) film, wore a whopping 50 costumes during production—including that cinched wedding dress that sparked hoards of Internet discourse. And, just like her press run for Barbie, Robbie plans to go full all-out with the themed looks prior to the Wuthering Heights release.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the outlet revealed that Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal—the architect behind her Barbie looks—visited the Wuthering Heights set and collected vintage copies of the seminal 1847 novel for inspiration. “It’s good timing too,” Robbie said. “The couture shows are in January. So we can see what comes out of that.”

Based on Robbie’s track record, it’s safe to expect custom looks, runway pulls, and a fair share of archival moments on her upcoming press tour. In the meantime, providing plenty of transitional style inspiration.