Margot Robbie Brings a Brontë Family Heirloom to the Wuthering Heights Premiere

There’s method dressing, and then there’s Margot Robbie’s penchant for dressing that borderlines on cultural anthropology. Amid her flurry of themed Wuthering Heights outfits, Robbie stepped out to the film’s U.K. premiere in London in her most on-the-nose reference yet: a replica of a bracelet made from Emily Brontë’s hair.

The original version of Robbie’s bracelet once belonged to Charlotte Brontë, the sister of the Wuthering Heights author. The item is woven with the hair of Emily and Ann Brontë, who passed away in 1848 and 1849, respectively. (Known as Victorian mourning jewelry, the tradition was a way to remember deceased family members in the years when photography was still in its infancy.) It features two amethysts dangling from the center. According to accounts, Charlotte wore the item “wherever she went.” It was reportedly found in the Brontës’ home in the Yorkshire Moors and now belongs to the Brontë Parsonage Museum.

Robbie’s Brontë heirloom carried over into the inspiration for the design of her custom Dilara Findikoglu naked dress. Braided ropes wrapped the sheer silhouette shibari-style, winding from the hem up to fringed halter straps.

Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal, never ones to miss the details, leaned fully into the look’s mythic undertones with the remainder of their accessory choices. They dipped into the Boucheron archives for bijoux from the early 1900s. Along the bust line of her dress, Robbie wore a yellow gold cushion-cut red garnet brooch. Known as the Valkyrie, it has its roots in Norse mythology and represents the tension between life and death. Placed in the center of her dress’s raffia neck strap was the house’s Assyrian Lion brooch, a symbol of sovereign power.

The star also slipped on bespoke diamond and pearl earrings and a four-carat ruby ring, both by Jessica McCormack. (The jeweler’s Victorian-inspired pieces have been a constant in Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press tour thus far.)

At this point in the Wuthering Heights press tour, already stacked with standout moments, Robbie proved tonight that there’s still no shortage of surprises left in her seemingly endless supply of themed looks.