Margot Robbie approaches press tour dressing with the precision of a seasoned auteur. And at first glance, her promotional run for Emerald Fennell’s forthcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation appears poised to follow suit. Yesterday, the actor kicked off what’s sure to be another chapter in her long history with method style in one of her riskiest looks to date.

Arriving at the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Robbie slipped into a lace little black dress from McQueen’s spring 2026 collection. Designed with a high collar, a cut-out at the bodice, and flared bell sleeves, the dress evoked the brooding romance of the Victorian era without veering into period costume. Working with her longtime stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie further leaned into the mood by pairing the look with McQueen rosary heels—a new iteration of an archival 2000s Lee McQueen silhouette by designer Seán McGirr—and long, cascading natural curls.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fennell’s Wuthering Heights isn’t necessarily a faithful adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel (hence the quotation marks in the film’s various promotional materials), so it’s fitting that Robbie appears to be taking similar artistic liberties with her press style.

While there’s the faintest echo of Catherine Earnshaw in this McQueen number, Robbie’s co-sign of naked dressing would have been roundly scoffed at on the actual Yorkshire moors. It wasn’t so much a costume reference as it was an exercise in mood. She had a similar moment earlier in the day when she stepped out in a micro-mini Roberto Cavalli dress, completed with a squared neckline and dramatic sleeves.

Based on Robbie’s track record with press style, from her marathon Barbie run in 2023 to her recent looks for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, there’s a lot to look forward to before Wuthering Heights hits theaters on Valentine’s Day. And with the ever-fashionable Jacob Elordi as her co-star, the press tour is sure to be worth watching, perhaps just as much as the film itself.