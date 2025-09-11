Margot Robbie’s Bullet Bra Set Is Actually 28-Year-Old Mugler

At first glance, the look Margot Robbie wore to step out for a London photo call to promote her new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey looked like it could have been pulled off any number of recent runway shows. It checked off several current It girl trends. The bullet bra, Office Siren-adjacent skirt, and muted color palette are decidedly on trend. In actuality, the ensemble first went down a Paris runway 28 years ago.

Robbie slipped into a powder pink look from Thierry Mugler’s fall 1998 “Lingerie” collection. A nod to the Office Siren aesthetic, the look featured a high-waisted skirt with a daring leg split, styled with a matching bra top. But this wasn’t just any brassiere—it was designed with gathered spaghetti straps, a silver buckle detail, and exposed seaming that created a cylindrical effect.

Keeping the neutral color palette intact, Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, finished off her look with a matching wool coat—worn draped over her arms—nude heels, and her signature natural hair and makeup.

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Bullet bras, a staple of 1940s and ’50s womenswear, shot back into the ether this spring following Miu Miu’s fall 2025 collection. Once a tool for women to construct an hourglass shape typical of the era, the piece has now been reimagined, blown up, and taken in new, unexpected directions that defy expectations of femininity. “All the girls are excited,” designer Miuccia Prada said of the revival following her show. “It’s like a new fashion.”

Mrs. Prada’s take on bullet bras for fall meant placing them under clingy knit sweaters and structured wool coats, leaving just enough buttons undone to show off the conical shape. Robbie, on the other hand, allowed her bullet bra to take center stage today—taking a coat along with her just in case. But with an item from the Mugler archives, it’s no wonder she wanted to show every bit of it off rather than hiding it with a fussy jacket.