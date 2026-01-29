Where Margot Robbie goes, method dressing follows. The actor, building on the hyper-stylized glamour of Barbie, has now reimagined it for a very different muse: Catherine Earnshaw. At each stop of the Wuthering Heights press tour, Robbie has focused on fusing period-inspired silhouettes with modern couture, channeling the brooding intensity and dark romance of her character without going overly moor-ish.

Robbie has re-teamed with her long-time stylist Andrew Mukamal, the mastermind behind all those Barbie moments, for her latest press tour. Mukamal has been especially drawn to quotes from Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel; for example, he used a passage about a fit of madness to inform two feathered looks, another about being hugged by a snake to inspire a python dress. “He’s a history major, he really enjoys delving deep,” Robbie said of Mukamal. “He came to set while we were shooting, he spent time with Jacqueline [Durran] our costume designer, which normally doesn’t happen.”

Here, take in all of Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press fashion.

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images While this custom Schiaparelli dress would have stolen the shown on any other occasion, it was Robbie’s jewelry choices that did all the talking at the L.A. premiere. She wore the Taj Mahal diamond, an $8.8 million bijoux once gifted to Elizabeth Taylor by Richard Burton. (For added poignancy, Burton played Heathcliff in Daniel Petrie’s 1958 Wuthering Heights adaptation).

David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mukamal referenced the line, “I’d rather be hugged by a snake,” when sharing his inspiration behind this python print corset mini look from Dilara Findikoglu.

@andrewmukamal While doing in L.A., Robbie slipped into a pair of feathered ensembles by Victoria Beckham. The first, a fitted micro dress, is from Beckham’s spring 2026 collection.

@andrewmukamal She then traded her mini dress for this feathered bustier and low-slung trousers. The feathered elements appear to reference a famous Brontë line: “Tossing about, she increased her feverish bewilderment to madness, and tore the pillow with her teeth…she seemed to find childish diversion in pulling the feathers from the rents she had just made, and ranging them on the sheet according to their different species.”

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Arriving to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Robbie looked straight out of a romance novel in this lace McQueen number and natural, cascading curls.