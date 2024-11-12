In 2014, Maral Artinian founded her jewelry brand, Marli, in New York City. At the time, her vision was to create a collection as dynamic and individual as its hometown—transcending the tired conventions of personal adornment through paradoxical design. One decade later, the brand has stayed true to its urban roots. To celebrate its ten-year anniversary, Marli continues to pay tribute to the city that never sleeps and its liberated sense of self-expression with a brand-new high jewelry collection and a captivating campaign.

“As I look back on the remarkable journey of the past decade, I am grateful for the profound impact that New York and its people have had on our brand,” Artinian said in a statement. “With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Marli will continue to serve as a symbol of limitless potential, embodying the spirit of New York.”

Courtesy of Marli New York

The theme behind Marli’s first foray into high jewelry is fittingly titled A New York Affair. The collection is intimately linked to the lives and legends of New York with pieces divided into five distinct chapters: Darli, Chance, Twilight, Moonlight, and Lady Liberty. Each chapter draws from an element of the city’s essence. Chance, for example, fittingly illustrates a serendipitous chance encounter through the movement of fluid, angular shapes, while Twilight interprets the city’s transition into golden hour in geometric strips of white and yellow gold. A highlight of the offering is the Lady Liberty collection, which reflects the timeless neoclassical design of its namesake through square motifs and pyramidal-cut stones. To bring her ambitious concepts to life, Artinian collaborated closely with a team of French high jewelry designers who worked in tandem with the brand’s skilled in-house artisans.

Adding to the anniversary excitement is a fresh campaign, entitled From Minutes to Moments, featuring model and It girl, Taylor Hill. Fresh off of her return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, Hill sports her close-cropped haircut, sleek, androgynous clothing, and a smattering of new pieces from Marli’s Life collection in the imagery. Hill’s cool vibrance is synchronized, once again, with the unique spirit and energy of New York City. She embodies a sense of freedom and individuality. “Our days are filled with countless moments that shape our lives, and each moment presents an opportunity to express our true selves,” Artinian said of the campaign in a press release. “The Life collection embraces this dynamic essence, empowering individuals to own each moment and express their unique style.”

Courtesy of Marli New York

To shop the collection, and for more information on A New York Affair and From Minutes to Moments, you can visit marlinewyork.com.