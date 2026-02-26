The first look that stepped onto Marni’s fall 2026 runway under the direction of new designer Meryll Rogge was a fascinating tribute to the Italian label’s archives—with a strong injection of the unexpected. An embellished skirt worn low with a belt, a t-shirt, and a fuzzy textured coat seemed to speak to this new era under Rogge, who also has her own namesake label that she launched in 2020.

But February 26 was all about her Marni debut, a moment for a brand the designer says she grew up loving. (She even chose a green Marni skirt as a teenager for her older brother’s wedding.) At Meryll Rogge, the Belgium native has been quietly cultivating a uniquely subverted aesthetic that relies on beautiful shape-shifting, plus a curated take on prints. When Rogge was named Marni’s new creative director in summer 2025, the excitement resonated hard with every fan girl of the label, as well as anyone who enjoys dressing a little bit differently.

Rogge is only the third creative director in Marni’s history, alongside founder Consuelo Castiglioni and Francesco Risso. To celebrate being among that elite crowd, she dipped into certain elements that the biggest Marni collectors will instantly recognize. For one thing, arty jewelry is back—like cord necklaces strung with sculptural petals and leaves. Textural-wonderland embellishment is back en vogue, too. Rogge presented dreamy, supersize paillettes on skirts, T-shirts, and dresses, layered up with chunky cardigans, animal-print outerwear, and leather jackets. The collection was coed, and had a strong ’90s air that riffed wonderfully on the Marni ready-to-wear of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Italian essence that the brand so strongly represented at one time felt revived through mixed textures and layering, as well as playful prints like polka dots. But Rogge also brought in her own distinct touch, combining stripes on stripes, bubble hems, and vintage-inspired shift dresses with funnel necks and grommets. Plaid, studded boots, and shearling lent a Western Americana feel to the collection, proving the new Marni is thoroughly international when it comes to taste. Anorak dresses with pockets and thigh-high boots as well as floral tops and leather hot pants sealed the deal for the unconventional sense of humor and fun that is so deeply ingrained in Marni’s DNA. At the same time, the clothes are incredibly wearable. Rogge is just getting started, but it’s already clear that the next dynasty of Marni is a love letter to its history, with some added boldness.

