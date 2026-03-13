Chanel Shoppers Flock to the New York Store in an Attempt to Shop Matthieu Blazy’s First Collection

There was a sense of trepidation when approaching Chanel’s 57th Street store on Friday morning, the day Matthieu Blazy’s first collection for the brand was being released in the United States. Reports from Paris—where the collection dropped last week—were of chaos. Instagram stories and TikToks showed crowds of shoppers settling for shoes a size too big or bags in unwanted colorways, anything to get a piece of this rapidly-disappearing merchandise. In the U.S., the 57th Street store was one of only three Chanel boutiques (in addition to Beverly Hills and Bal Harbour) receiving the collection before its wide release. Would there be yelling? Shouting? The swinging of flap bags with aplomb?

But outside the store just a little before 10 AM opening, everything was eerily quiet. A little too quiet. Every once in a while, an Uber Black would pull up, and a VIC (Very Important Client) or two would hop out and head through the guarded doors. Some wore six-inch Louboutin heels, silk pants, and fur. Others donned rubber-soled boots and pooling jeans. The unifier? A Chanel bag, of course. Usually, some variety of the flap, though the increasingly popular Chanel 25 also made a few appearances. It was appointment-only shopping, and only the most valued customers were invited in,

Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Things picked up just before 1 PM, when the doors opened to the public. By 12:30, there was a line of about 50 people snaking outside the entrance, enough to garner stares from the Midtown workers just trying to navigate the block and acquire their Sweetgreen lunch. Again, the crowd was a bit of a mixed bag. One woman ended up in the line simply out of curiosity. “I stumbled over here and decided to see what everyone was waiting for,” she told me. Others were more dedicated. Digital creator Leckie Roberts wasn’t letting anything get in the way of her and Blazy’s new collection. She came to the store bandaged up from her rhinoplasty earlier this week. “My mom would absolutely murder me if she knew I was out here,” she said.

Minutes passed as the line inched closer to the store. Every time someone exited with that coveted black, camellia-adorned bag, jealous glares followed. Worried eyes seemed to ask, “Will that be me soon?” But the forecast was bleak.

Around 1:45, a sales associate came by with the report: There wasn’t much product left. “It’s this collection,” she said with a shrug, explaining that much of the little inventory they were sent sold out during the VIC appointments that morning. “It’s Matthieu. We knew it would be crazy. People are excited about it.”

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Still, the crowd did not give up hope, and despite the chilly temperature, strangers warmed up to each other after thirty or forty minutes standing side by side. One woman enlisted her daughter—who works nearby—to drop off a treat of Cadbury Eggs to get her through the wait. “This is like fashion Survivor,” she said, after wondering out loud if anyone would trade their spot in line for a few chocolates. They wouldn’t. The daughter expressed concern for her mother, who was standing in Jimmy Choo stilettos. “I’m worried about you,” she said. “You never wait in lines. This is abnormal behavior.”

“I’ll be fine,” the mom responded, waving her offspring away. “I’m not going to die here. That would be so unfashionable.”

Finally, after about 90 minutes, I was granted admittance. But any excitement upon entering the store was quickly diminished. “All the bags still available are on the shelves right there,” a sales associate announced while pointing to a ransacked display. Onto the shoes—specifically, the contrasting animal print cap toe sling backs, a perfect example of how Blazy is modernizing and revamping classic Chanel. I slipped on a pair one size too big and another too small, only to learn my Goldilocks pair was, of course, sold out. Could I be the person who purchased shoes that weren’t my size just because they were Blazy’s Chanel? Not for $1500, no. But I wasn’t ready to leave yet, so I accepted some tea and sipped silently while watching those around me suffer a similar fate. The collection was beautiful, all that it was cracked up to be, but it was also largely unavailable. Once I was finally warmed up and ready to head back into the cold, I waved goodbye to the compatriots I met along the journey and wished them luck. I would try again on Tuesday, March 17, when the collection dropped at the SoHo boutique.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Below, see what other shoppers were saying about the collection:

Sarah, 42, Westchester (VIC)

Did you drive into the city to come to the store today?

Yes.

Do you have your eye on anything specific?

I’m just exploring. We’ll see what happens. I don’t love the square-toed shoes—it’s not really my jam. I do like the mint green ballet flats. And I think the bags are amazing. But I’m really excited about the ready-to-wear.

Do you have a budget for this shopping trip?

Oh god. Well, I have two toddlers, so I still need to be able to buy them food.

Deborah, “Forty-plus,” Manhattan (VIC)

What did you buy today?

Shoes, bags, and a sweater. I got the remake of the Lucky Charms bag. I don’t know if they’re calling it that, but that’s what it looks like to me. Karl Lagerfeld did it about ten years ago. I also got the jade-toned shoes.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Did you get everything you wanted?

There were a few things I wanted that weren’t available.

Leckie Roberts, “Late-30s,” Manhattan

Why was it important for you to be here for the collection launch?

There are a couple of bags I’m interested in, and I’m really excited about the collection in general. Everything’s amazing. I think what Matthieu is doing is different. There’s a bit of whimsy. I think he hit the mark.

Other than the bag, do you have your eye on anything else?

I’m also going to get shoes. I mean, we’ll see what they have. And I might get a second bag. When in Rome, you know. It’s a present to myself. A get-well-soon present.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Roman, “Late-30s,” Brooklyn

Why was it important for you to be here for the collection launch?

I’m actually a stylist so I’m here shopping for some clients of mine as well as a few friends. My clients are in Paris right now, and they sent me on a mission to find these pieces because they couldn't get them in Paris. One is messaging me right now from one of the Chanels in Paris. So she's trying to get the pieces there while I'm trying here.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Julia, 35, New Jersey

Did you drive in from New Jersey today to shop the collection?

Yes.

Why was it important for you to be here today for the collection launch?

I’m really excited about the ready-to-wear. There are some jeans and cardigans I want to get, specifically the jeans with the turn lock button. I need them in every color. I also like the bags. There’s a cute little egg I’m obsessed with.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Do you have a budget today?

No.

I can tell from your head-to-toe Chanel outfit that you’re a loyal customer. What do you think of Matthieu so far?

I’m not a big fan of the bags. But I know people love them.

Nicole, 26, Los Angeles

Are you excited about the new collection?

I don’t know. They didn’t invite me to the pre-launch event so I’m very offended. I also think the clothes are too expensive, but I still want them.

What’s on your wishlist?

Well, I don’t really know what’s going to be in the store. I talked to my sales associate at the Rodeo store but he wouldn’t tell me. But if I were a VVIP, they would tell me. I wear Chanel day and night, but it’s not good enough for them.

Do you have a budget today?

No. What’s that Ariana Grande song? “I see it, I like it, I want it, I buy it.”

Note: Nicole left the line before making it into the store.