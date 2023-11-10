Maya Hawke’s Librarian Look Is All About Prints

Geek chic is always a go-to for fashion girls regardless of the season—just look at Miu Miu’s recent runways, filled with tortoiseshell glasses and cashmere cardigans, or even the fact that almost every celebrity has a book club nowadays. But, really, the style is best suited for fall, when the full extent of its layered sweaters, prints, and muted colors can come into focus. Well, on Friday, Maya Hawke put her own unique twist on the geek-chic look as she attended the Stockholm Film Festival.

The actress was in the Swedish capital to promote her recently released film, Wildcat, which her father, Ethan Hawke, directed. For the press conference, Maya sported a patterned schoolgirl look consisting of a long-sleeve knit and a pleated skirt. The top, from Prada, featured a black, white, and beige argyle pattern as well as a collar and buttons. The actress continued her print streak down below thanks to the miniskirt’s two-tone plaid design.

Maya incorporated other schoolgirl favorites into her look—layering a pair of sheer tights underneath her skirt and rounding things out with penny loafers. While pattern clashing is often a fashion no-no, the 25-year-old’s version felt natural—likely due to the coordinating color palettes of both pieces.

Later that night, Maya switched up her look slightly as Ethan accepted the film festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The father-daughter duo hit the step and repeat in monochrome looks. Ethan posed in a Prince of Wales double-breasted blazer next to Maya, who wore a strappy LBD, black tights, and patent loafers.

The indie film (released back in September) marks the first professional collaboration between the two. However, it’s not Maya’s first time working with one of her famous parents—she starred opposite her mother, Uma Thurman, in The Kill Room. Wildcat, directed by Ethan over 25 days in Kentucky, is centered around the life of novelist Flannery O’Connor.

“I had moments of insecurity about it while we were shooting the movie,” Maya told Variety. ”But the Internet doesn’t have a lot of nuances. My dad has been a massive teacher for me, and we want to work together. We like being with each other.”