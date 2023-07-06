Maya Hawke’s Best Red Carpet Moments, From Plus One to Prada Princess

Being born to famous parents is one thing, but being born to stylish famous parents is the equivalent to winning the scion lottery. As the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, it’s no wonder Maya Hawke has found her way into the spotlight as a top-billed actress, starring in everything from Stranger Things to Wes Anderson’s latest, Asteroid City. Hawke has been working hard to prove her worth outside of her parents since she broke out in 2017 when she portrayed Jo in the BBC adaption of Little Women. Since then, she’s landed a steady stream of roles in high profile projects. But she didn’t just inherit acting prowess, but also a sense of style from her ‘90s fashion icon mother. Over the past few years in the spotlight, Hawke has been experimenting with different looks to try to find her own style. She had a Dior ballgown moment, and a suiting surge, but it seems she’s landed on a vintage aesthetic, and a relationship with Prada has helped Hawke create some eye catching looks for her recent appearances. The actress is just barely 25, so she’ll likely continue to explore her style as she gets older, but it’s clear she has a perspetive worth keeping an eye on.

2023: Asteroid City Premiere Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Hawke’s custom paillette-covered Prada dress with a matching swim cap was inspired by the ‘50s setting of the film she was promoting, as well as Prada’s autumn/winter 2011 collection.

2023: Asteroid City Cannes Photo Call Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress nabbed this denim set with gold hardware right off the Schiaparelli fall 2023 runway, though she opted to ditch the gold trompe-l’oeil boots from the runway for simple black pumps.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While this custom Prada dress is fairly simple, Hawke spiced it up with some blue leather gloves and white go-go boots.

2023: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Hawke channeled Prada’s version of a Chanel bride and bundled up in a white opera coat covered in floral appliques with a matching mini dress underneath.

2022: Do Revenge Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore a vintage pink Alaïa dress from Aralda Vintage with an argyle pattern around the neck to the premiere of her Netflix film, Do Revenge.

2022: Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hawke’s Dior spring 2017 embroidered dress fit perfectly within both the color scheme and theme of Stranger Things.

2020: Mainstream Premiere Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress went more glam than usual when she attended the premiere of Mainstream at the Venice Film Festival in a nude Atelier Versace dress with gold paillettes covering the skirt.

2020: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Hawke opted for a Giambattista Valli spring 2019 haute couture look featuring slim trouser pants, a bustier top, and a dramatic train that followed behind her on the SAG Awards red carpet.

2019: American Music Awards Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images It’s actually pretty rare to see a ball gown like this Dior haute couture confection at an event like the AMAs, but Hawke has never been one to play by the rules.

2019: Human Capital Premiere Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Hawke added some print into the mix with the help of this Dior resort 2020 strapless dress.

2019: Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress looked extremely chic in a chocolate brown Olivier Theyskens fall 2018 suit with an off-white bustier top and a headband of golden roses at the premiere of Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood.

2019: Stranger Things Season 3 Premiere Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress suited up for the season three premiere of the hit Netflix show.

2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress attended her first Met Gala in a Diane Von Furstenberg dress with a ruff collar.

2018: Little Women Premiere Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hawke paired her Miu Miu spring 2018 black lace dress with a black choker at the premiere of Little Women television miniseries at the Tribeca Film Festival.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The Vanity Fair Oscar party called for a full glam moment from Hawke, who answered with this teal Zac Posen gown.

2015: CFDA Awards Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Hawke attended the CFDA Awards with Zac Posen, so it makes sense she would wear a sheer floral dress by the designer.

2014: The Theory of Everything Premiere Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The then-16-year-old Hawke attended the premiere of The Theory of Everything alongside her mom, Uma Thurman, in a sleeveless blue dress.

2014: Before Midnight Screening Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before she was starring in films, Hawke was attending events with her famous parents for their various projects. Here, she’s seen with her dad, Ethan Hawke, in a black and white floral dress at a screening for his movie, Before Midnight.