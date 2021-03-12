Megan Thee Stallion’s Style Evolution From Rising Rapper to Glam Goddess

Megan Thee Stallion’s rise to prominence over the past few years has been underscored by her fashion evolution. At awards ceremonies like the BET Hip Hop Awards and American Music Awards, the Houston Hot Girl might show up in either a Von Dutch shirt and denim cutoffs, fishnets and pink camouflage chaps, or opera gloves and gowns. And once the campaigns started rolling in—first with Coach and most recently with Calvin Klein—the musician was cemented in her position in the culture as an all-American icon. Her music videos are a source of beauty and style inspiration, and as much as her sense of fashion has evolved from that of a rising rapper to a glam goddess, her hair style has evolved just the same. She’s not afraid to give a hot pink, baby blue, or deep purple color a try, and she often does her own makeup for both day-to-day and on-set shoots. In honor of her four nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards, here are at some of her best looks.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion attends the Blood Brother New York Screening at Regal Battery Park 11 on November 29, 2018 in New York City.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta at The Goat Farm on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion at The Public Theater on February 24, 2019 in New York City.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion performs at Irving Plaza on April 22, 2019 in New York City.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Spotify Celebrates Megan Thee Stallion's new album on May 16, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Megan Thee Stallion backstage at the HOT 97 Who's Next Pre-Summer Jam concert at SOB's on May 28, 2019 in New York City.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion backstage Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on June 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion attends the BET Awards Radio Broadcast Center at Microsoft Theater on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Karl Kani fashion show during BET Her Presents Fashion & Beauty during the BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage at O2 Academy Brixton on July 03, 2019 in London, England.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda Center on August 10, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion performs at Streetz Fest 2019 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion performs on the red carpet during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion attends the front row for Coach 1941 during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch at Soho House on December 07, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion attends A Celebration of The Fearless Women in Music Hosted by YouTube Music and Megan Thee Stallion at Spring Studios on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion attends the Coach 1941 fashion show during February 2020 - New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during Day 2 of "Red Rocks Unpaused" 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 02, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Megan Thee Stallion attends the All Black D'usse Affair at Compound on October 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia