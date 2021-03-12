Megan Thee Stallion’s rise to prominence has mirrored her fashion evolution. At some of the biggest red carpets—from the Met Gala to the Academy Awards—the Houston Hot Girl might show up in either denim cutoffs, fishnets and pink camouflage chaps, or opera gloves and gowns. And once the campaigns started rolling in—first with Coach and then with Calvin Klein—the musician cemented her status as a force to be reckoned with, going on to become a regular in outfits from Jean Paul Gaultier, Mônot, and Mugler.

Her music videos are a source of beauty and style inspiration as much as her red carpet moments are—having evolved from that of a rising rapper to a glam goddess. She’s not afraid to give hot pink, baby blue, or deep purple a try, and is no stranger to flashing a bit of skin on a starry step and repeat. Below, a look back at Megan Thee Stallion’s best red carpet moments.

2024: Mean Girls Premiere Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan channeled her inner Regina George at the Mean Girls premiere in an iridescent Julian Méndez gown and platinum hair.

2023: GQ Men of the Year Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The rapper took the cut-out trend to new dimensions for the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards with this skin-baring, sheer Salih Balta number.

2023: MTV Video Music Awards Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Megan hit the pink carpet in a sheer Brandon Blackwood corset dress that she paired with blinding jewels.

2023: CMT Music Awards Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan did her version of the ‘70s for the CMT Music Awards in this skin-tight Defaïence gown that she paired with bold hoop earrings.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images This mermaid Bach Mai moment at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was one for the books.

2022: Billboard Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Megan put it all on display for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in a draped set from Mugler.

2022: Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Good as gold in ornate Moschino for the 2022 Met Gala.

2022: Grammy Awards Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images Megan ventured to the wild side in Roberto Cavalli for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

2022: Academy Awards ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images The rapper looked angelic in a dreamy Gaurav Gupta confection at the 2022 Academy Awards.

2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Though Megan is a major proponent of color, this understated Mônot moment for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party was a welcomed shift.

2021: Grammy Awards Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Just moments before taking home three awards, Megan posed at the 2021 Grammy Awards in a neon orange Dolce & Gabbana look.

2021: Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The star showed up to her debut Met Gala in this asymmetrical Coach dress that she paired with strappy heels.

2021: BET Awards Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Megan slipped into this leggy Jean Paul Gaultier goddess gown for the 2021 BET Awards.

2021: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nothing like a little chainmail, and a lot of leg.

2021: Glamour Women of the Year Awards Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan cut a chic figure for the 2021 Glamour Women of the Years Awards in a cut-out Mônot matching set.

2020: American Music Awards Getty Images. Megan accepted the award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song at the 2020 American Music Awards in this embellished neon mini.

2019: American Music Awards Getty Images Megan’s version of Hollywood glamour includes a flash of skin, some cleavage, and tousled waves.

2019: Diamond Ball Getty Images Megan looked like a Hollywood veteran in this leg-baring glitter dress and opera gloves for the 2019 Diamond Ball.

2019: BET Awards Getty Images Megan matched this embellished bra top with a lace maxi skirt for the 2019 BET Awards.

2019: MTV Video Music Awards Getty Images Matching sets were a cornerstone of Megan’s earlier red carpet appearances—here, she wore an embellished black and silver number for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

2019: Rolling Stone Live Photo courtesy of Getty Images. The rapper matched her silver hair with her velour set for a Rolling Stone Live event.

2018: Blood Brother Screening Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan attended a screening of Blood Brother wearing patterned leggings, high top sneakers, and a military-style jacket.